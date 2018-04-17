Cameroon: The EU pleads for an independent national audit institution

Business in Cameroon | On April 16, Hans-Peter Schadek, head of the European Union delegation, co-chaired the launch of a training course for the officials of Cameroon’s audit chamber.

During the course, the officials will be taught external audit procedures, the new ISSAI standards and the external audit procedures for banking and finance institutions. Let’s note that the banking external audit procedures’ course falls in the framework of Cameroon’s promise to IMF. Indeed, the country pledged to train some officials to banking litigation and position them at the main business and economic centers before December 2018.

During the launch, Hans-Peter Schadek pleaded for the independence of public finance’s audit. “An independent, effective and efficient national audit institution plays a leading role in the development of a modern state by increasing transparency, openness and culture of responsibility in the management of public funds”, he said.

The man further reminded that the European Union has been supporting Cameroon’s audit chamber financially and technically since 2012. The current support which is estimated at CFA130 million falls in the framework of the Union’s budget support during 2017-2020. Let’s remind that it has already disbursed CFA19.5 billion at the end of 2017.