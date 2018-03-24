Cameroon: Three killed as gold mines cave in

APAnews | Three gold miners have died after mines in the village of Betare-Oya, eastern Cameroon caved in, APA learned Friday from sources.

According to a detachment of the judicial police in the eastern region tasked with investigating the incident, the tragedy occurred following the collapse of two mines which were not previously restored by the owners.

The victims are two Cameroonians and a citizen of the Central African Republic.

Apart from the three victims who died on the spot, five others were injured and were spirited to hospital.

Five other gold miners escaped unscathed.

Mine collapse is a regular occurrence in Cameroon.

In 2017 alone, 43 gold miners died in that part of the country while working under precarious conditions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) say.