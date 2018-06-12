Cameroon: Timber exports to EU down in Q1 2018

APAnews | Cameroon log exports to the European Union (EU) in the first quarter of 2018 amounted to 3,400 metric tonnes of wood, representing a drop of 11 percent, compared to the same period last year.

A document from the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) seen by APA said the decline is because the Chinese market is well-liked by Cameroonian lumberjacks.

Since the entry into force of the more stringent voluntary partnership agreements on the sustainable and responsible use of forests, Cameroonian loggers have prioritized exports to the Chinese market, where control conditions are more flexible.

Another reason for the decrease in wood exports to the EU is the increase in the price of timber exports from Cameroon to the international market.

Under the Finance Act 2018, the Cameroonian government increased the tax on the export of logs.