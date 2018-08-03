Cameroon to deploy 295 peacekeepers in CAR

APAnews | A 295-strong Cameroonian contingent including four doctors, will be deployed in the intervening weeks to the Central African Republic (CAR).

They will be part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of CAR (MINUSCA), ministry of Defense sources in Cameroon disclosed on Thursday.

Ahead of their deployment the soldiers will be put through their paces in a two-month training course at the Awae Law Enforcement Training Center, located some 20 kilometers from Yaounde, with a focus on UN peacekeeping standards, maintaining and restoring public order, intervention tactics, protecting top officials and training commanders.

At the end of their training, the new members of the Cameroonian contingent, the fifth batch were warned against any behavior, in the exercise of their mission abroad, likely to damage their reputation or smear the image of Cameroon.