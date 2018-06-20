Cameroon to secure the payroll management system at Cenadi

Business in Cameroon | Louis Paul Motaze, Cameroon’s finance minister is working to curtail the networks of public revenue embezzlers at the ministry of finance.

Indeed, in May, after he initiated the mandatory signature to detect the fictitious civil servants included on the country’s payroll (with the complicity of high officials in charge of it), the minister launched the public revenues’ safeguarding. He started with the technical platform of the Centre national de développement de l’informatique (Cenadi) as this is where the payroll management system (Système informatique de gestion intégrée des personnels de l’Etat et de la solde-Sigipes) is located.

For this purpose, on May 30, 2018, he launched a public call for tender for modernization and safeguarding of Cenadi’s technical platform but the winner is not yet announced. The chosen company will have to review the current platform, estimate the technical and technological needs, provide and install the technical equipment and software, arrange the machine halls, upgrade the local network and move the z10BC server to the backup site. It will also have to remove the server MP2003, elaborate a strategic security plan and strengthen the knowledge of Cenadi’s staff.

Let’s note that the finance minister has decided to strengthen the security on the platform of Cenadi for good reasons. Indeed, this is where every action about the country’s payroll are conducted and, it was demonstrated that most of the fictitious civil servants are paid salaries and financial incentives via the platform. Because of this, the government launched the physical counting of civil servants (prescribed by the head of state Paul Biya in a circular on June 20, 2017, because the salary mass is about CFA1,000 billion) in May 2018.