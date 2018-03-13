Cameroon to start paying its debt towards local SMEs during Q2 2018, government reveals

Business in Cameroon | During the second quarter of 2018, Cameroon will start paying the debt it owes local SMEs for services they offered to the public administration. This promise was made by government during the 9th edition of Cameroon Business Forum (CBF) on March 12, 2018, in Douala.

For the record, public authorities have initiated an audit to determine the exact volume of this debt. But, as far as Entreprises du Cameroun (ECAM) is concerned, it estimates that this debt is about CFA750 billion. It should be noted that during his new year’s address to the nation, Paul Biya declared that paying the debt owed to SMEs was the priority this year.