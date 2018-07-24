Cameroon town observes ghost town despite mayor’s directive

africanews | Capital of Cameroon restive South West region, Buea, was deserted by residents in observing an unofficial ghost town ritual that has been in place for over a year.
Streets of Buea were largely deserted as at the morning of July 23, 2018 and businesses refused to open as ordered by the Lord Mayor.
Photos sent exclusively to Africanews showed that Buea was observing a ghost town. Residents had virtually abandoned the streets and all social and economic activities had come to a halt.
Late last week, Lord Mayor of the Buea Council Ekema Patrick Esunge, warned that the body will take punitive measures against economic operators especially who respect the most recent call for a ghost town.
In a press release, he said Monday (June 23) remained a normal working day. A word of caution to persons who planned to respect a call to stay away by suspected separatists.
His release read in part: “He further informs them (businesses) to stop respecting the so-called ghost town from unknown individuals.
“Defaulters of the above Municipal Order will have their businesses sealed till further notice considering that several communiques and press conferences have been held with them to desist from this phenomenon.”
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports by people on social media disclosed that the Mayor was sealing off shops that did not operate. Authorities are said to be doubling locks of shops that refused to open.
According to info gathered from the towns of Buea & Kumba, Ghost town operations or "country Sunday" declared by Anglophone nationalists is registering resounding success as there are no vehicular movements & all economic activities grounded.
— ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) July 23, 2018
Lord Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema having discovered that orders from Anglo nationalists for ghost town are respected, he decided to with the cover of Cameroonian security forces to broke into stores at Bongo Square.He once again said: "there will be no ghost town in Buea". pic.twitter.com/PP3sFERm25
— ELIE SMITH (@eliesmith) July 23, 2018
A Mayor Forced on the People! Now is he Vandalizing the city. Paul Biya should stop with all this craziness of appointing people who don’t care about us to come and be our leaders! Leaders are Elected by the people for the People. Let Every region Elect their own Governors, Divisional Officers , Mayors and All Representative from Among the best people in their community.All this lunacy of sending people who don’t know the Area and don’t care about the development needs of the Area to lead the people is not working .There another Mad Dog in Bamenda called Lele La-Afriquain imposing himself on us and he cannot even speak English
Lord mayor my foot.A fraudster of first degree.A leader supposed to be a role model for the youths….unfortunately we have thieves at the helm of every institution who think of nothing but filling their pockets,bad luck
the highly centralized system that has ruined france economically,transforming its citizens to beggers and complainers is simply outdated.as from now on ward no country will transform itself economically through such a system.the british system often projected ignorantly by our culturally modefied aleads as the way forward is a disaster.when you arrive london victoria train station,immidiately you come outside.the first people who greet you are homeless people often advanced in age.
the best system for africa will be that drawing inspiration from the original system in our villages where each village organise and run its own system of production.in this african model,all those who run the village and cities economy are permanent residents.
Who is Patrick Ekema ??Southern Cameroon is being rule by the IG not by LRC he should go and give that his order in LRC
Satan punish him and his mother inlaw
The fraudster who refers to himself as LORD MAYOR was supposed to be in prison for fraud.
Only in a lawless country can:
1. a fraudster still occupy the position of mayor
2. an ex-convict be appointed Minister in charge of prisons
The so-called “one and indivisible” LRC is ruled by the most corrupt, dishonest, faithless, deceitful, arrogant and insensitive people on planet earth.