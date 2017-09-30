Cameroon Tries to Quash Independence Movement in English Regions

EKOK, CAMEROON — About 700 pro-independence protesters — mostly youths — are attacking government buildings and police stations at the Cameroonian border town of Ekok, and hoisting what they call the flag of their independent state of Ambazonia.
Elias Tambe, a leader of the separatists, says they no longer recognize Cameroon president Paul Biya as their leader.
“He is nobody and he will never mean anything to the Ambazonians,” said Tambe, 27. “This is the border between Southern Cameroon and the Republic of Nigeria at the frontier Ekok. You can see the flags, you can see the flags, this is the border. Now they have closed the border, they don’t want us to cross to Nigeria, but we are there. Biya must go.”
Members of the group tried to cross over to the Nigeria border state of Enugu to inform authorities there that a new nation has been born, but were blocked by Nigeria immigration police.
The separatists promised to declare their independence on October 1, and have appointed Julius Ayuk Tabe, who is in exile, as their interim leader.
In response, Cameroon has deployed thousands of troops to the English-speaking northwest and southwest regions to stop all demonstrators. However, observers say the separatists may be relocating to smaller localities such as Ekok where the military is not yet present.
French-speaking Cameroonian Debong Ignatius says the presence of the military can exacerbate the crisis.
“Men in uniform and the police circled our neighborhoods, entered the various houses, insisting that people should bring out Ambazonina flags they were hiding,” Debong said. “I do not think it is their duty to go harassing people at this precise moment because it can exacerbate the situation.”
President Biya has told English-speaking ministers and senior state functionaries working in Yaounde to go home, in an effort to urge the population not to accept separatists’ ideas.
Fame Ndongo, communication secretary of the ruling CPDM party, says party officials were dispatched to encourage supporters to rally on Saturday and Sunday as a sign of disapproval and condemnation of violence and anti-constitutional acts perpetrated by secessionist groups.
Schools have been closed in the English-speaking northwest and southwest since November, when lawyers and teachers called for a strike to stop what they believe is the overuse of the French language.
Leaders of the strike were arrested, but pressure groups have been calling for their immediate and unconditional release. Fifty-five of the 75 protesters were released, and charges against them were dropped.
While separatists are calling for complete independence, Biya has said he is not open to any negotiation on the matter and that Cameroon is one and indivisible.
Our plans are going to go ahead as planned. Paul Biya has no power left in him. I can assure you that! His military is full of soldiers who don’t like him and want to see this change. Some of their top brass in the military are our informants and willing to join in as soon as the signal comes in! We all know how many have defected to Boko haram simply because they have a better pay!
We will keep hoisting the flags because we are a free people not a French ruled colony. We will match the force of La Rep whatever way it presents. The soon to be nonagenarian despot is a French custodian and time is up. When a people have the resolve to fight with every element of their soul, there is sure to be victory. First step is over, that we left La Republique already. Now is the time to cleanse out elements of that evil region in our independent nation. You better believe it!
After we show them how to do it, they have the choice to evict their colonial master and send shock waves across Sub-Saharan Africa. It will be called The Southern Cameroons Epoch!! Fight and conquer.
This is all BULL.
@Mbappe – Francophones cannot get away with one word “bull” arguments. A judicial review with a 3rd party will end the lie. Evidence shows they were independent on 1 October 1961 contingent on forming a “federation of equals” with us. We faked it in 1972. Remember in 1975, Biya (francophone) appointed PM, stole number “2” position from ST Muna (anglophone) to succeed Ahidjo (francophone) in 1982. Today, both most powerful positions monopilized by francophones. English texts now eliminated from our once bilingual currency leaving 100% french. Mr Biya is degrading both education and legal practice to Anglophones by dilution and without any review by parliament – an abuse of the spirit of the Constitution to benefit Francophones. Long live Ambazonia! Keep fooling yourself.
SHAME…….you are fighting a looking Battle, the day the finance of your prepetrator Will finish, you Will keep quiet. No where in the world the idea has work and will not start TO work today
Go TO, Sénégal, Nigeria, Spain, cote d’ivoire, Many Many more you Will always see people wanted to highjack a part of the population as thier own.
That guy choosen as a leader, why he don’t go himself to Cameroon to fight his cause ? Good revolutionary don’t fight from outside When other people are dying inside. She should lead by exemple in the fighting from.
Second, a good revolutionary do not accept any leadership position till the Battle has ended. Because WHEN the Battle is won , then They choose a leader (eg.Nelson Mandela)
All those fouls leaving in exale with thier
just write in french so that the readers can understand you better. you called and named them, “les biafrais, les ennemis dans la maison, les anglofous, allez chez vous” for 56years. They have come to realise that the best option for the francophones and anglophones to have peace is to separate and live as good neighbours. Restoring a country where they will feel at home, where the rule of law prevails and where the soldiers are there to secure the population rather than protecting the interest of the junta installed by the colonial master. why of sudden, all francophones like you are feeling bad to lose people whom you call names llike above??? If you know how a good revolution works, you would have revolted, named and print your currency instead of the FCFA so that we can learn from you
THE ONLY WAY TO FACE THESE BARBARIC INTERHAMWE MOVEMENTS IS TO USE POWER EFFICACIOUSLY.
THIS NONSENSE IS GETTING OUT OF HAND. IT IS TIME FOR THE STATE TO REMIND THESE POOR IMBECILES THAT A STATE REMAINS A STATE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. PLEASE MR. BIYA TAKE QUICK ACTION AND RESTORE ORDER.
CAMEROON WILL NEVER BE DIVIDED; CAMEROON HAS ALWAYS BEEN ONE AND WILL REMAIN ONE.
NATIONAL UNITY OR NOTHING…
CAMEROUN will always remain one and indivisible for the odontolists. Bye bye
YOU ARE THE ONLY ODONTOLIST IN THIS MATTER. MYAMFUCA.
DO YOU THINK I AM FROM THE OTHER REGIONS. NO MISTER MAN I AM A (SO CALLED) ANGLOPHONE LIKE YOU, THAT SAID I WILL NEVER TOLERATE BARBARISM. ODONTOLIST YOURSELF. NYAMFUCA.
You are the barbarian in this sense. Tell me how barbaric the anglophones are and I’ll get back to you . See who is calling the kettle black. Evolue.
@Anti….ANTI-YOU.
You should be Anti Popol and Anti-colonialism. Why don’t you stay with your La Republique? Thirty five years of rigging, marginalization and dictatorship and you think that old, infirm French stooge (Biya) can restore anything? The world will be shocked by how we will respond. All the military parading the streets like lords won’t have time to think when the bullets start flying the other way.
You are a Beti and French slave, double whammy. Bring it on!
ANTI -AMBAZONIANS, permit me to respond to you following your dull intelligence. In 1984 which is not too far for your understanding, when Terrorist Paul Biya changed the constitution of Cameroon, ALL francophone Cameroonians were celebrating. Why because in French Cameroun, there was lots of poverty, killings and crimes. In southern Cameroon there was a lot of riches and happiness.
So when you call the people who feed you “poor imbeciles” southern cameroon people are not taking anything away from you francophones, we are just reclaiming what you stole from us.In the coming years, most of you will be economic refugees to Ambazonia.
The francophones are worried, because without Ambazonia, The Republic of Cameroun will be poorer than Chad. So STOP CRYING WE ARE GONE FOR GOOD. LONG LIVE AMB
YES MISTER MAN I WILL BE AN ECONOMIC REFUGEE IN AMBAZONIA INTERHAMWE LAND. SORRY BUT YOU ARE WRONG, MY PARENTS ARE FROM THAT SIDE OF CAMEROON, BUT I HAPPEN TO BE ONE OF THOSE OBJECTIVE AND ENLIGHTENED ENGLISH SPEAKING CAMEROONIANS. I DON’T THINK WITH MY STOMACH, I THINK WITH MY BRAIN. SO AN ECONOMIC REFUGEE??? IF THAT IS YOUR PLAN THEM KNOW YOU HAVE FAILED BECAUSE AMBAZONIA WILL CERTAINLY AND WITH NO DOUBT BECOME A REPUBLIC, BUT THIS WILL HAPPEN IN THE WORLD OF DREAMS AND ILLUSIONS, NOT IN THIS REAL WORLD. SINCE I NEVER TRAVEL TO THAT WORLD OF ILLUSION, I MIGHT NEVER PUT MY FOOT IN AMBAZONIA.
PLEASE WHEN YOU GET THERE SOON EXTEND MY WARM GREETINGS TO YOUR DREAMERS ASSOCIATES, TELL THEM WE PREFER TO REMAIN IN THE REAL WORLD. YET WE WILL KEEP REMEMBERING THEM.
PEACE TO YOU ALL IN THAT LAND.
@ ANTI-Ambazonia,..Why not ” PRO La Republique” as a name?
Be quiet!! Write on Cameroon Tribune and breath new life into that old bloke dicatator, Biya Mbivondo. For Biya, his end is near naturally but we want to see it happen even quicker. He will suffer a consequence worse than Samuel Doe. And his family will never see peace, a life awaits them worse than Ahidjo’s family, another francophone illiterate who sold a part of Africa to the French and got played easily and ended up in no man’s land.
Chantal et kids will be next refugees. Why can’t the children study in La Rep?
Slave mentality!!!
Like Hutu power no be so? IDIOTTT
Police
I confirm without AMBA LAND , LRC is worst than Haiti , bye by LRC, The Bambilike people flourish because of Cameroon Bank which was a Southern Cameroon Bank (WE GAVE THEM LOAN TO START BUSINESSES AFTER TAHT LRC BANKRUPT THE BANK INORDER FOR THEM NOT TO RFUND THE LOANS), BYE BYE LRC, Apart from drinking Odontol what else can the people of LRC DO
@Love, we give dual nationality only to footballers! That is how ridiculous the pre-independence-born octogenarians who govern us misbehave with impunity. They all have houses in Europe funded with ill-gotten wealth, which should be ceased for the state of Cameroun.
@MD
“seized”.
Getting tired? Keep up the good work.
Southern Cameroons Education Board (SCEB) has launched the official site for education for Ambazonia. Amba citizens can now check updates on the new planned curriculum. The new website provides information and updates on education and other resource materials to enable learning in Ambazonia.
*****https://sc-educationboard.org/******
Love, I use to think like you until I encountered the load officer of Cameroon bank. Guess what, Foncha and wife borrowed a huge some of money for 100 years and never paid back. Until you know from the source, you will never know what happens underneath. Stop blaming your Francophone problems for everything.
Who told you Foncha is S. Cameroons? And your speculative imagination thrown loosely becomes fact? What did the officer say about Mbivondo? You don’t issue a bad excuse to defend another. What is the officer’s name, Mr. Mac?
Why is Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary so belligerent? Whom is he running against? Does anyone know the job description of a minister of communication? Is Tchiroma really representing the president in such language? It’s weird.
Courage Ambazonians. And the show goes on.
The UN, is going to reckon with us, as soon as they see we have done 75%
of the ground work. What they are saying now, is just the politics of being
neutral for the time being. This is how it works.
Mac, what is wrong with borrowing money for 100 years, as long as the amortization table on reboursemenrt factored inflotion into it plus collateral . So the bank died because Foncha borrowed money for 100 years? . The bank died when LRC took over management . You met the loan officer by chance , my uncle used be a branch manager b4 LRC took over, And all those Southern Kanerunian who are against separation are simply those whom cannot flourish in free enterprise where creativity and entrepreneurship is rewarded , where people look the government for justice not jobs and apointment . In LRC puplic servant are richer than business people where as business are the one to create wealth .
using anti-ambazonia/anti interhamwe acronym to analysis a p,ple stand for being marginalised is stupendous. using these adjectives anti whatsoever makes you the real interhamwe. it shocking to see those who are day dreaming about the anglophone strive for a state of their own claim this experience has never happen elsewhere to site a few examples
Eritrea separated from Ethiopia, South Sudan forms sudan,East Timor from Indonesia and now !,now!Ambaland from LRC!!
Folks, ignore theFrench slave who passes for anti-ambazonia. He’s non other than the cowardic UAS of Africa, Maria B, Donald Trump. In all his rants he often reminds everyone that he too is anglophone. Don’t waste precious time on him!
@Firefighter
Why would a bona fide Anglophone go announcing him/herself? People are easily identified by their physical appearance or by their utterances. One does not need to be a rocket scientist or an enlightened Hon. Martin Oyono to figure this out. Anglophones are born, not made.