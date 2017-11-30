Cameroon: Troop death toll from separatist raid climbs to ten

APAnews | At least ten soldiers are now known to have been killed by separatists of the English-speaking Southern Cameroon’s Ambazonia Consortium United Forces, (SCACUF).
The separatist group is campaigning for the total independence of the northwest and southwest regions from the rest of the country.
On Thursday, the initial death toll was two but sources have now put the number of soldiers killed over the past month to ten.
According to authorities of the southwest region, troops were ambushed in the village of Otu, near the town of Mamfe on Wednesday night.
“During the attack, Police inspectors Ngah and Nkelle sustained gunshot wounds and died shortly afterwards” one source said.
Prior to the officers’ killing, the Minister of Communication and government Spokesman, Issa Tchiroma Bakari, reviewing the security situation in that part of the country bedeviled by year-long protests, said “heavily armed terrorists attacked elements of the Cameroon Defense Forces deployed to protect Agborkem German, in the southwestern district of Manyu”.
During the attack, four soldiers belonging to the 22nd Motorized Infantry Battalion (BIM) were killed.
The victims include Sergeant-Chief Tih Julius Angu, Master Corporal Voula Voula Victor, Private Class Yinda Bobekreo and Private Class Noutchomwo Many Raphael Willy.
“In addition to the four gendarmes killed earlier we have a total of ten law enforcement officers mowed down in the two regions, within a month” the spokesman said.
He added: “The assailants probably used canoes, blending into the particularly dense river traffic in the area, thanks to the strong presence of fishermen and traders.”
Humm.. pray for my Country.
To all those who have been chanting War in this Forum, you are soon going to be served. We have been telling you people here that when this thing gets out of control, it will be very hard to stop it.
Biya and his gang are planning something bad,really bad.. poor Cameroon, is anyone listening?
You can’t be praying and seeking retribution at the same time. Be careful not to CURSE your generation I repeat. We demand justice for all that has died. Such judicial processes shall acquit those that took away lives in self defence. The struggle continues…
Don’t shoot! I’m just the messanger trying to save some lives!
Agreed. It is one thing to sit behind a computer pushing fools to more foolishness and another thing to look back in a few months and realize the damage resulting from that shortsighted behavior. At first most educated non-Anglophones I know had sympathy and understanding for a peaceful movement which was asking more common sense in the way bilingualism among other issues is managed in Cameroon. Most of those have pulled back and they do no longer want to discuss the issue. Not only they have become targets, but also they do not want to be associated with a barbaric movement. So-called southern Cameroon has no international significance for the international community to care for your claims. Ask Catalonia. Your movement has been high jacked by savages! A statement on your intelligence!
both military and civilians should never forget that they are all brothers and sisters with or without a uniform .. Killing each other because of one man is a waste ….. there’s always a chance to make a difference #change4prosperity and peace
There is no military solution to the Anglophone Question. However, if Biya continues to follow the military path, Southern Cameroonians will respond accordingly. Asymmetrical warfare will be introduced in this conflict. Nowhere will be safe in LRC. Improvised explosive devices (IED), suicide vests and roadside bombs, drones to deliver the bombs will be the weapons of choice of Southern Cameroonians and NOT AK47.
Biya should not ignore the determination of Southern Cameroonians to free themselves from servitude. Nothing can and will stop the present momentum.