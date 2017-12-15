Cameroon: Universal health coverage “will cost CFA 1.3bn”

APAnews | The application of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) system in Cameroon will require a whopping CFA1300 billion, according to the country’s Public Health Minister André Mama Fouda.

He was speaking at a session undertaken to validate the CSU on Thursday.

The CSU was constituted to provide a basic package of care and services of 185 interventions and 101 sub interventions.

The validated budget must cover various fields of internal medicine, surgery, gynecology obstetrics, pediatrics, stomatology, otolaryngology, vaccination and community services.

“We have conducted other preliminary studies, namely the contributive capacity of Cameroonians. Now, we will be able to identify the remaining part that will have to be mobilized by the state, in case the whole basic package is implemented from the start” Fouda the minister.

According to experts, the approach used to achieve this result has given particular emphasis on the costs in the field, taking into account the price per tablet instead of per platelet or drug package.

The CSU will, according to health authorities, sanitize the entire health sector, with the standardization of care as each intervention is supported by a protocol in all health facilities, the care including the price of the consultation, prescribed drugs and providers, among others.

According to him, this offers a glimmer of hope for improving hospital benefits since “street drugs will die on their own and pharmacists will agree to go to the hinterland to plug the drug need gap in health facilities there” he said.