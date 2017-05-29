Cameroon unveils group for AfCON qualifiers, Confederations Cup

APA-Yaounde (Cameroon) Cameroon national football coach Hugo Broos published late on Sunday the list of 23 players selected to play on 10 June for the first day of the qualifiers of the 2019 African Cup of Nations, as well as the Confederations Cup taking place from 17 June to 2 July 2017 in Russia.

Some 7 players who participated in the last AfCON won by the Indomitable Lions are absent from the list.

On the other hand, forward Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos, Greece) will make his baptism of fire, while defender Jean Charles Castelletto (Red Star of Paris, France), striker Jean Pierre Nsame (Servette FC, Switzerland) Petrus Boumal (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) are on a waiting list featuring 7 footballers.

It could be recalled that in Confederations Cup, Cameroon will face Chile on June 18 in Moscow, Australia on June 21 in St. Petersburg, and Germany on June 25 in Sochi.

The 23 players summoned by Hugo Bross are:

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (FC Seville, Spain), Georges Bokwe (Mjøndalen IF, Norway), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands )

Defenders: Michael Ngadeu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Adolph Teikeu (Sochaux, France), Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina, Slovakia), Ambroise Oyongo (Impact Montreal, Canada), Joseph Jonathan Ngwem (FC Progresso, Angola), Jerome Guihoata (Créeeil-Lusitanos, France), Faï Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium)

Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France), Georges Mandjeck (FC Metz, France), Sebastien Siani (KV Ostende, Belgium), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Georges Mandjeck (FC Metz, France)

Forwards: Christian Bassogog (Henan, China), Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers, France), Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos, Greece), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern, Germany), Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas, Turkey), Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient, France), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava, Slovakia), Nicolas Ngamaleu (SC Rheindorf, Austrich).

APAnews