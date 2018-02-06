Cameroon violence worries U.S., wants rights of deported separatists respected

africanews | The United States has expressed worry over the recent upsurge of deadly attacks on security agents and civilians in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region.
The U.S. in a February 5, 2018 statement from the Department of State said it condemned the ongoing violence that has killed two gendarmes, a soldier and worker of the elections body, ELECAM. Four civilians were also killed in Bamenda and Belo. The U.S. sent condolences to affected families.
Washington has also called on Yaounde to respect the rights of the 47 separatists who were deported from Nigeria in January 2017.
We expect the government of Cameroon to afford these and other individuals previously detained all the rights and protections enshrined in Cameroon’s constitution.
“We also call on the Government of Cameroon to respect the human rights, including due process, of the 47 Cameroonians forcibly returned from Nigerian custody to the Cameroonian authorities on January, and many of whom had reportedly submitted asylum claims in Nigeria.
The statement also cautioned Nigeria and Cameroon against forcibly deportation of asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.
“We expect the government of Cameroon to afford these and other individuals previously detained all the rights and protections enshrined in Cameroon’s constitution, consistent with the nation’s international obligations and commitments,” the statement concluded.
Social shutdown in Bamenda as Cameroon forces kill civilians https://t.co/4zDSeDTORp
— Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) February 5, 2018
The U.S. condemns the ongoing violence in #Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. We also call on the Government of Cameroon to respect the #humanrights, including due process, of the 47 Cameroonians forcibly returned from #Nigeria’s custody to the Cameroonian authorities on January 26. pic.twitter.com/XHEMnrGYNc
— Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) February 5, 2018
Exactly like they respected the rights of Guantanamo detainees Kikikikiki !!!!
Go to hell US and respect the right of blacks killed like chicken in the US, respect the Right of Talibans that defends their country..respect the rights of Indians in America..respect the right of Polygame peoples in the US, who are you to speak to our presidents? who are you?? are you God? Go away your time is numbered as super power soon you will destroy yourself…most counrty in the world are just waiting for the day you will start self destruction!…hypocrite!
No more worries pls, USA….once Baba Buhari is out of the Amba equation it is game over.
You’ll henceforth be fished out right inside NGR without official permission…
The same Buhari whose doom you were crafting here by wishing for his death. I know you will twist and shout and swear you never said it. Nobody longer doubts what you can do and undo!
The USA have no lessons to give to Cameroon.
With the number of people being gun down every single day in the US,
They should clean their house first.