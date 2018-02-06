Cameroon violence worries U.S., wants rights of deported separatists respected

africanews | The United States has expressed worry over the recent upsurge of deadly attacks on security agents and civilians in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region.

The U.S. in a February 5, 2018 statement from the Department of State said it condemned the ongoing violence that has killed two gendarmes, a soldier and worker of the elections body, ELECAM. Four civilians were also killed in Bamenda and Belo. The U.S. sent condolences to affected families.

Washington has also called on Yaounde to respect the rights of the 47 separatists who were deported from Nigeria in January 2017.

“We also call on the Government of Cameroon to respect the human rights, including due process, of the 47 Cameroonians forcibly returned from Nigerian custody to the Cameroonian authorities on January, and many of whom had reportedly submitted asylum claims in Nigeria.

The statement also cautioned Nigeria and Cameroon against forcibly deportation of asylum seekers back to their countries of origin.

“We expect the government of Cameroon to afford these and other individuals previously detained all the rights and protections enshrined in Cameroon’s constitution, consistent with the nation’s international obligations and commitments,” the statement concluded.

Social shutdown in Bamenda as Cameroon forces kill civilians https://t.co/4zDSeDTORp — Rebecca Enonchong (@africatechie) February 5, 2018