Cameroon vs DR Congo: World Cup Play-off Showdown in Rabat — Match Details and Where to Watch Live

CameroonOnline.ORG | A major night for African football arrives on Thursday as Cameroon meet DR Congo in the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off in Rabat. The winner will move one step closer to the intercontinental playoff, with the decisive final set for Sunday 16 November 2025.
Match Details
Date: Thursday 13 November 2025
Kick Off: 7:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Al Barid Stadium, Rabat, Morocco
This match is a crucial gateway toward the lone African place still available for the global intercontinental playoff. Cameroon bring a deep World Cup pedigree, while DR Congo carry the momentum of recent progress, including an impressive run to last year’s AFCON semifinals.
Historically, Cameroon have dominated this fixture, winning ten of their twenty one meetings. DR Congo, however, arrive with renewed belief after collecting twenty two points in their qualifying group and pushing Senegal to the limit.
With Nigeria facing Gabon in the other semifinal, the stakes could not be higher. Only one team from tonight’s clash will keep their World Cup dream alive in Rabat.
Where to Watch Live
Cameroon
-
DStv Now
-
New World Sport 1
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Grandstand ROA
-
CRTV Sports
USA
-
ESPN Select
-
fuboTV
-
ESPN App
DR Congo
-
DStv Now
-
New World Sport 1
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Grandstand ROA
Gabon
-
DStv Now
-
New World Sport 1
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1
-
SuperSport Grandstand ROA
Germany
-
Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Switzerland
-
Blue Sport
-
Sunrise TV
-
Sportdigital FUSSBALL
South Africa
-
DStv App
-
SuperSport PSL
-
SuperSport MaXimo 1