Cameroon vs Gabon – Africa Cup of Nations: COUNTDOWN

Africa Cup of Nations – Final games – Group A (Playing at the same time)
Cameroon vs Gabon
- L’amitié Sino GabonaiseLibreville (GAB)
- 22 Jan 2017-20:00 Local time
- First stage – Group A
Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso
- Stade de Franceville Franceville (GAB)
- 22 Jan 2017-20:00 Local time
- First stage – Group A
