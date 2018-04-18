Cameroon: World Bank bankrolls CFA27-bn skill training scheme

APAnews | The World Bank has provided Cameroon CFA 27 billion for its skills development scheme toward achieving more employability among its citizens.

The scheme includes the Skills Development for Growth in Cameroon (PADECC) Project, which recommends the implementation of major reforms in the education policy and technical and vocational training related to the project.

According to Yevgeniya Savchenko of the education branch of the World Bank for the Africa Region, “PADECC project aims not only to increase the supply of skills related to the demand of the labor market, mainly in the growth sectors, but also to improve the project’s governance and steering”.

Through this scheme the goal is to have ready-to-use learners at the end of their training, in order to satisfy at the same time the demand of the labor market and the creation of income-generating activities through self-employment.

In the long term, PADECC should contribute to reversing the state of unemployment, which is around 40 percent, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).