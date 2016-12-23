Cameroonian airline Camair Co will audit FCfa 35 billion debt

The new managing team of Camair Co, the Cameroonian public airline, does not seem to agree on the volume of debt of approximately FCfa 35 billion which it inherited. “Let us not stay fixated on the FCfa 30 or 35 billion. We are selecting a consultancy firm to audit this debt”, the Managing Director of this company, Ernest Dikoum, revealed.

And the MD of Camair Co continues: “When we will analyse the debt, we hope that maybe some structures will grant us moratoria, reductions, etc. If we audit the debt and it drops down to FCfa 25 billion for example, we will take the commitment with the State to service it over time”.

Heavily indebted, the airline Camair Co is facing many managing and financial difficulties since the launch of its activities in 2011. Im June 2016, the American firm Boeing proposed to the Cameroonian government a stimulus plan for this company, which will cost FCfa 327 billion.

Business in Cameroon