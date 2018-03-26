Cameroonian Army Announces Arrest of Radical Group Members

Yaounde, mar 26 (Prensa Latina | ) The Cameroonian Army announced today the arrest of six members of the extremist armed group Boko Haram and 25 women who accompanied them while trying to obtain food and weapons.
Some of the women declared that their husbands are members of Boko Haram and are in Nigeria, adds the communication, signed by the commander of the Cameroonian Army Rapid Intervention Battalion, Alban Toupo.
The group was arrested in the city of Kolofata when they transported arms, ammunition, foodstuffs, materials to manufacture explosives and medicines to Nigeria using Cameroonian territories as a transit point, noted the spokesman.
The suspects, denounced by the population, on previous occasions have made the journey with the same purposes using minors, the source added.
Boko Haram swore allegiance to the terrorist Islamic State in 2015, and besides operating in Nigeria, where it has its headquarters, also carries out attacks in Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Mali.
Take with a Grain of Salt! Cameroonian and Nigerian Forces are known for Making claims of success in the field!
It’s a very long time since we heard from grandstander, sesekoko! Perhaps his disappearance should be taken with a grain of salt. But how we miss those showboating videos… especially those ones by the poor and misled Tassang Wilfred who thought he was in some type of impenetrable bubble!
There is no anglophone problem. Mafany’s bilingualism commission is steadily teaching Anglophones French.
And who doesn’t have a problem in Cameroon. Some of us today consider anglophones as Saints. Pure wrong. We also contributed to the mess and the solution is not voilence or secession.
Is that why you are pooped out?
@ Korak
We Cameroonian applause any success by the Nigerian or Cameroon army against any terrorist group.
If you are not one of us, then stay out if it. I just have the feeling that you are responding like a suporter of the virtual republic. I mean Ambazonia. Excuse me if you are not one of the morons.
For those who swear by patriotism day and night, Francis Nyamnjoh’s “Married But Available” is worth reading to learn a little about our dictatorship coated with a layer of democracy. And then there is Charles Taku’s “Justice, Elusive Justice” about jurisprudence Cameroon-style. After these you can wait for the sequels, probably “Peace, Real Peace”.
Invention can and does bring joy and peace to a people. Discovery too can. Even in the absence of the twosome, joy and peace can still come from importing what others have invented or discovered, with the caveat that they are used according to manufacturer’s manual!
Converting transport vehicles into overloaded, over-speeding slaughter houses called “Clandos” brings neither peace nor joy. Substituting nomination of candidate for electing
them is equally joyless. So also is the replacement of individual candidates by a weird “list system” which lumps together the good guys and bad guys, drowning their distinctive campaign messages into a strange blend of confusion.
Mrs. Atangana Kouna must have voted with confidence, convinced that governance allowed her to carry and bring mattress, blanket, sheets, buckets etc to her incarcerated dear husband in Kondengui. As for Mrs. Ayuk Tabe, well, that is a tall order. She too would love to carry over sheets, blankets, buckets, cups and the rest but to where? Issa Tchiroma did not say!!!!! Can she appeal to the National Assembly/Senate to help locate her husband? No, that privilege belongs to first class citizens, not second class. Besides, robotic parliamentarians are poorly placed..