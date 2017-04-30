Cameroonian army reports killing several Boko Haram terrorists

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroon) Several suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly killed Friday afternoon in the Cameroonian town of Ndaba (in the far north), during violent fighting against the army which recorded seven injured, according to a provisional toll collected from the security services.

A civilian also lost his life during the fighting, while 35 terrorists were captured.

Hours earlier, in Chakarmari, another border area with Nigeria, a suicide bomber died after detonating his explosive belt, which also injured a civilian.

Boko Haram seems to have gained momentum in the far north of Cameroon, multiplying deadly offensives almost daily.

Last Wednesday, four members of the vigilante committee of the Cameroonian community of Achigachia fell to the terrorists’ bullets, while two days before the army lost three men whose vehicle had hit a landmine on the Homeka-Bladolé axis.

Speaking on the occasion of the ceremony for the 35th promotion of the Ecole Militaire Interarmées (EMIA) in Yaoundé a week ago, President Paul Biya stated that Boko Haram had “suffered stinging defeats and they are now launching sporadic attacks against civilian populations and carrying out cowardly attacks.”

