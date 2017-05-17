Cameroonian businessmen urged to apply for UN contracts

Dimitri Dovgopoly, United Nations Director of Procurement, has exhorted economic operators in Cameroon to submit applications for United Nations calls for tenders.

The UN official was speaking to economic operator in Douala recently during a working visit. Stating the procedures, Dovgoply said the process consist of registering as a potential service provider through the UN internet website. “You must be recognised by the state as an economic operator and be up-to-date with the tax exigencies.

“The potential service provider will then receive calls for tenders launched by the UN, to which they can submit a proposal and expand their business”.

The UN Procurement Director, said United Nations contracts are an excellent opportunity for Cameroonian economic operators, given the existence of UN missions in countries such as CAR, whose proximity with Cameroon is an advantage for potential service providers.

Journal du Cameroun