Catherine Bilong becomes the first Central African national to join the French Academy of Pharmacy

On October 4, 2017, Dr. Catherine Bilong, chief medical officer of the biochemistry section of “centre pasteur” in Cameroon, was officially notified of her election in the French Academy of pharmacy. She thus becomes the first central African national to join this society of learned practitioners.

The newly elected practitioner, who holds a Ph.D. in pharmacy, accumulates 29 years of experience in the field. As a matter of fact, she also teaches clinical bacteriology at the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences (Fmsb) and the Catholic University of Central Africa (Ucac) in Yaoundé.

Dr. Bilong, 57 years old, who will be received at the French Academy on December 20, 2017, in Paris, was the African union’s consultant for the upgrading of the pan-African institution’s clinical biology laboratories in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Business in Cameroon