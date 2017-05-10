Cameroonian Customs Administration getting ready for “Sydonia World”

The Customs Administration is working on the move of its Automated Customs System (Syndonia++) from a regional setting to a global level. This is what transpired from a meeting reporting on the works of an United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) team which met with the Managing Director of the Customs Administration, Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, on 5 May in Douala.

To further emphasise on the practicality and relevance of this process, Jean Marc Benoit and Guiseppe Di Capuan, the two UNCTAD experts, explained to the conceptual and operational managers at the Customs Head Office, the conditions linked to the move from the current customs information system, Syndonia++ to an improved version, Syndonia World. From their presentation of the proposal, it appears that over 70 countries throughout the world indeed use the Syndonia World version, of which 12 in the Western and Central Africa region of the World Customs Organization.

In the same region, 4 countries have been using Syndonia for 10 years now, including Cameroon. With the increase in trade exchanges and performance requirements assigned to customs administrations, it is imperative, according to the UNCTAD experts, to migrate to Syndonia World which has a wealth of benefits and functions.

The general benefits of Syndonia World are: the full implementation of customs operations, stronger regulations, automated production, standardisation based on recommendations from international organizations (ISO, WTO and WCO).

Business in Cameroon