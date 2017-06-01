Cameroonian engineers develop toll gate corruption detection software

Cameroonian engineers under the banner of the Premium Enterprise Software Configuration of Manual Systems, PEFSCOM Sys, have develop an automating system dubbed Automatic Tollgate System, ATS, aimed at fighting corruption in Cameroon’s toll gates.

Presenting the software initiative to reporters on May 24, Oben Simon Besong, managing director of PEFSCOM, said the software will help government check corrupt officials at tollgates.

To him, the automatic tollgate system will enable government treasury to receive the tollgate charges of vehicles and leakages which are characterised by the manual system. He stated that the software is also a good security and safety measure given that it can track movement of vehicles and ease the arrest of a stolen vehicles.

Grilled on how the ATS will be able to perform the aforementioned preoccupations and others, the initiators revealed that the ATS will have four components involved in the configuration which includes the vehicle registration number, the vehicles plate number, driver’s license number and an in-built map of Cameroon that will detect the specific location of the vehicle at any time especially when crossing the tollgate.

Journal du Cameroun