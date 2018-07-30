Cameroonian Family Of 8 Die In Their Sleep In Cross River State

Information Nigeria | According to reports, a tragedy occurred in Ikom local government area of Cross River state after a family of eight died in their sleep.
It was revealed that the dead persons were refugees who fled Cameroon following the trouble in their area and sought solace in Cross River state after crossing the border.
According to information gathered online, the family might have died from generator fumes considering the manner of their untimely times.
The corpses were discovered this morning by their neighbours after noticing their absence.
Tragic.
Faut un peu arreter de nous balancer les images des morts comme ca tout le temps sans aucun filtre.
Respectez les victimes en couvrant au moins leur visage.
Les mèdias Africains en général devraient apprendre à respecter les victimes. On ne voit presque jamais les corps des victimes en occident exposés de la sorte.
De grace.
BIKUTSI….even though your remark is pertinent.our mistake is expecting results without investing in the process that produce the desired results.patriotism is thought,cultivated and implanted in the minds of people by having them internalize concepts and ideas that put their nation first.how can our journalist protect the image of our people if from birth they are brainwashed to believe they are so call anglofools or francofools.where is patriotism in all this?where is a collective language and spirituality that cement us as a collective entity to be defended by all.more than 90% of cameroonians who went to british and french occupation schools see themselves as french or british.cameroon does not exist in their consciences.
Good journalism is not only about “Breaking News” . It provides also the basics to explain WHERE, WHEN,HOW, WHY, WHAT, WHICH, etc.
Certainly it is not rocket science to investigate what this one family – of all the others – ate, drank, touched, and so on.
With the CPDM orchestrated evil having no signs of an end, it’s cousin the little devil called SDF wants elecam to go and install a ballot box in cross river!!!!!!! Can you imagine? Mbah Ndam has ran away from his constituency to go and represent people in yaounde. It’s time to wipe out all these criminals called politicians in Ambaland. My heart is so heavy for the departed. RIP.
RIP my People,that devil Biya and his gov,t will answer to justice sooner or later.
May God help our peolple thru this struggle.