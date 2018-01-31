Cameroonian forces invade Nigerian village in search of Ambazonia fighters

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroonian soldiers chase separatist fighters into the Nigerian territory of Danare, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, local media reports.

According today, about 80 gendarmes crossed into the territory claiming to be fighting Cameroon militants that took refuges in the commmunity where over 5000 Cameroonians are seeking asylum as refugees. However, the Sun puts the number of gendarmes who crossed into the Nigerian terroitory at 10.

According to the spokes person of the Danare indegene, Douglas Ogar, , the gendarmes stormed their village about 2.am and started shooting prmpting villagers to run for safety.

“Our people did not sleep on Monday because gendarmes from Cameroon invaded our community claiming to be looking for Ambazonia militants, Ogar, a former councillor of the Boki Local Government Area said.

“The militants, who have since taken refuge in the surrounding forests, were also shooting and the whole community was in chaos, » he added.

“By the time they left on Monday morning, they said their mission was to warn residents of Danare communities to be aware of their return to carry out a military raid which, according to them, is intended to cleanse Danare communities of all Ambazonia refugees’ threat to the Cameroon Government.

He later expressed disappointment at the way the Nigerian government has handled the crisis as the gendarmes promised to return and track down all Ambazonian fighters in the community.

However, the Cross River State Security Adviser Mr. Jude Ngaji said the matter is being handled at the highest level of the state.

“The issue has gone beyond the Police and the Nigerian Army has just deployed a battalion to the area, Mr. Ngaji said.

“No Nigerian has been killed and as you know, this is an international issue which is being handled at the highest level of government.”

According to Nigerian media, this is not the first time Cameroonian forces are invading Nigerian territory with previous moves coming in October and December 2017.