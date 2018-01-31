Cameroonian forces invade Nigerian village in search of Ambazonia fighters

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroonian soldiers chase separatist fighters into the Nigerian territory of Danare, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, local media reports.
According today, about 80 gendarmes crossed into the territory claiming to be fighting Cameroon militants that took refuges in the commmunity where over 5000 Cameroonians are seeking asylum as refugees. However, the Sun puts the number of gendarmes who crossed into the Nigerian terroitory at 10.
According to the spokes person of the Danare indegene, Douglas Ogar, , the gendarmes stormed their village about 2.am and started shooting prmpting villagers to run for safety.
“Our people did not sleep on Monday because gendarmes from Cameroon invaded our community claiming to be looking for Ambazonia militants, Ogar, a former councillor of the Boki Local Government Area said.
“The militants, who have since taken refuge in the surrounding forests, were also shooting and the whole community was in chaos, » he added.
“By the time they left on Monday morning, they said their mission was to warn residents of Danare communities to be aware of their return to carry out a military raid which, according to them, is intended to cleanse Danare communities of all Ambazonia refugees’ threat to the Cameroon Government.
He later expressed disappointment at the way the Nigerian government has handled the crisis as the gendarmes promised to return and track down all Ambazonian fighters in the community.
However, the Cross River State Security Adviser Mr. Jude Ngaji said the matter is being handled at the highest level of the state.
“The issue has gone beyond the Police and the Nigerian Army has just deployed a battalion to the area, Mr. Ngaji said.
“No Nigerian has been killed and as you know, this is an international issue which is being handled at the highest level of government.”
According to Nigerian media, this is not the first time Cameroonian forces are invading Nigerian territory with previous moves coming in October and December 2017.
And people here say the Cameroonian army is rubish.
Ambazombians fighters are doomed. Nowhere to hide.
You will be flushed down the toilet as waste.
First pics of Ayuk Tabe alias sisiku are out.
No I feel sorry for the dude( just sarcasm).
He looks like someone who has been living on the street for the last half century.
This is going to be something….
If anyone need those pics, I would really like to send them. Wish we could exchange privately.
But guys the poor guy. When the remainder of the a ambazombians still dreaming on fighting see those pics, they will go hide, run and run to hide.
U see the pic in ur imagination?
You remind me of the omen. If you have seen the movie you know what I mean. Apparently your mom is part of the LRC forces son of a b*tch
@ Mbappe,
The world is patiently awaiting pictures or irrefutable evidence of the safety of the 46 and AyukTabe in the custody of Cameroun judicial authorities as proclaimed yesterday by Mr. Tchiroma, to allay fears that the Anglophones have been executed extra-judicially.
Killing potential negotiators for peace is NOT the way to build an “etat unitaire”.
The United States Congress passed resolution H. Res. 718 yesterday targeting Mr Paul Biya for dictatorship, poor governance and human rights violations. Imagine the consequence if the Anglophone leaders have been killed in cold blood. Be careful for the Lord favors the innocent.
Dude the Congress did not pass anything.
A Democrat introduced a proposition and that was passed by a sub committee. This still has many steps before it is enacted.
Based on biya vote in the last general assembly, the state Department will not follow suit in case this is even passed by Congress.
Basic geopolitical lessons.
You see where biya always beats you morons.
The thing most of you tainted blooded from Biafra are not thinking rationally.
I am against the biya regime, but will give him that: he is very strategic in regards to ambazonia.
Results speak for themselves
True, the resolution only introduced yesterday. I just checked. It is still a red flag because many such resolutions end up in peoples’ imaginations, never get written and if submitted do not go forward.
If the Anglophone leaders have been killed extra-judicially by Yaounde authorities then be assured that HRES 718 will be expanded and guaranteed to pass with speed. There would be dire consequences for Mr Paul Biya personally in such a despicable outcome.
If you have physical evidence that the Anglophone leaders are still alive then put it out on social media.
@MD
Can you please retract what you just said by calling Ayuk Tabe alias sisiku anglophone leader?
He is not an anglophone leader.
He is a president of a virtual state called ambazonia which aim is to carve Kamerun.
That alone is a death penalty by Cameroonian laws.
No even talking about the killing and burning…
Remember on October 1st he declared the independence of southern Cameroon.
With your mouth like Pima for Cow. Mbappe on the menu tonight.
This swine called Mbappe is already celebrating Biya and will definitely vote him in 2018. The man is 85 Jesus. Talking of geopolitics because of a UN session vote makes me laugh. Gadaffi sponsored Sakozy’s election and what happened to him shortly after. These quacks who read stuff off the internet and huffily post them here like mbappe are really listening to Afrique media. Hahahahaah.
Also I do have pics of your president.
Publish a tertiary email and I will send them to you for your delight.
French devil, share ur views quietly and stop insulting pple. A french slave like u.
I personally have pity for you as a french slave blind from the rest of the world.It seems Biya personally hired u to distract pple fighting for just course.
Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is an Anglophone leader. Over 5-7m people over there and they take orders from him whether you like it or not. The folks there do not follow Yaounde any more. That is a fact you hate at your own peril.
Remember that we were independent on 1/1/1960. Southern Cameroons has a different trajectory and became independent on 1/10/1961. We voted *against* their independence on 4/21/1961 but lost at the 994th Plenary session at the United Nations. The US, UK, Soviet Union and 61 other nations supported their independence. Be respectful. This chaos needs dialogue and truthfulness to resolve.
MD,
This is how delusional you fellows are! Spreading untold falsehood without knowing the type of forces that are moving up against you. There’s nothing that the US can do to Mr. Biya. If anything, the US, just like Nigeria is involved in intense multi-level cooperation with Cameroon. Did you follow the AU meeting? Upon all the conflicts that were mentioned in Africa, your cyberspace Ambazombi termite nation was nowhere to be found!
Sesekoko will be put on trial, and if found guilty, he will be punished according to the laws of the land… and there is absolutely nothing you can do about that. But of course, you and your folks can continue swelling the numbers of asylum seeking adventurers around the world while we, the true children of our Motherland work towards redeeming her state.
@ Ras Tuge,
You are a self-proclaimed Bakossi man. You can walk on a broom stick to hell! Your type of politics risks turning the tables against Cameroun eventually. Menguistu, Saddam Hussein and many others said the same about the US. In a memo circulated on social media, the CIA had warned Mr Biya in 1986 to trim back his national integration or frenchification policies to avert this national catastrophe. The Anglophones will not give up their legal/education systems. Ras Tuge can join the hypocrites to say it all means nothing. 99 days for the sinner and 1s for justice to reign and win.
The United States Congress passed resolution H. Res. 718, FUNNY!!!!nonsense! what is USA let them focus on their problem else we Camer will deal with them like Vietnam.
Mbappe, it is a great ideal to have a unified Cameroon, but it is also a great ideal to have a Country in which people are harmonious, in which from North to South, West to East we can all enjoy the wealth of the country in an equitable manner.
Being one sided, jaded by the idiotic euphoria of a regime that has marginalised the citizens of Cameroon, including helpless Francophones, that has promoted corruption, inertia and stifling of the progress of young and ambitious Cameroonians, certainly is something that you should step back and reconsider.
Who are those who have plundered Cameroon? Is it Ambazonia or Biya? Why would a people who are being marginalised not stand up and want to claim their rights? These guys will be remembered, you are likely to be forgotten. They are heroes.
That is just the beginning, concerning what Nigeria have just done, I think LRC Forces of biya should even killed 2million Nigerians. If anything wrong happen with any of those extradited by Nigerian Muslim IMAM-bUHARI THE ILLETERATE, Ambazonians, will still hold all Nigerians and their properties in our land accountable. Watch out. Arresting them will not stop the idea in place and the train is moving.
Your idea was never alive… it’s just a utopian illusion, my friend. Your train of drunkards has already ran off track; the delusional and noisy mass of drunkards in it have been reduced to a quivering wreck.
Ras Weed ,
Why are you shaking with anger? You promised marshal law thereby after having initially claimed the whole thing was not reaching your doorsteps. You put out military personnel to commit acts of atrocities and be held accountable by the populace. While rejoicing the about the abduction of Ayuk Tabe, I hope you equally lay claim to the military deaths which are mounting. Extremists like you have pushed Cameroon into engaging in state sponsor of thuggery. Breaching the sovereignty of another nation to engage in kidnapping and 419. Yesterday, you were for Balla who wants federation, today you are against federation! Let’s see how you won’t bow to pressure and come begging for talks! Kipnapping people is an expression of helplessness and inability!
Hey Fruitcake!
You are all over the place; rushing pitifully at my trail and seeking for notice! It is truly sad to see a man conduct himself this way… but then a fruitcake is nothing but a fruitcake.
Oh, ‘the military deaths that are mounting’! Hein, fruitcake? That makes your case even worse, little one. It may hasten the total destruction of your delusional leaders… did you forget that, little fruitcake?
America went all the way to slaughter Mbin Landing in Pakistan… but Cameroon did not need to go that far. So when you operate around the vicinity of Cameroon, be careful… for there’s a LION lurking in the shadows. I am your teacher… and that’s my lesson for you today.
Have a nice day, little one!
Nigeria is failing British Southern Cmaeroon by handing over our arrested leaders to French Cameroon and is violating international law. Nigeria should be suspended from the AU, Common Wealth and UNO. Equally, LRC will be suspended from these organisations and all aids to them suspended by the EU, IMF. We will fight for that first.
NIGERIA is our bitch we bend her over whenever we want . We will all neighbouring communities if need be take that to the bank, you don’t mess with Cameroon and I have been saying that for years, you biafrais and biafrais wannabes will learn the hard way .
Hahahaha operation smooth has set these brutes chasing shadows into Nigeria. Bury your 86 slain terrorists and wait 4 more surprise. The Tigers haven’t even launched an assault yet as the ADF sets panick amongst you. Watch out for the untouchable unseen Tigers, the strongest elite force in Africa with 100% success rate . They will put the BiRs in a box as they deserve.
Greetings from Dadi
Aluta continua.
O yea, your ‘tigers’ can only be UNSEEN because Africa has no tigers, you check! While you remain untouchable, or so you imagine, your head tiger SESEKOKO is begging for his life in front of the LION. Go to the LION’s den and prove to the universe how your unseen 100% success rate can help free your leader.
You end your pitiful crap with ‘Greetings from Dadi’! We all know that you can’t be in Dadi… The people of Dadi are in quarantine, as we write. This is how you manipulate little children and send them to their graves and you chant tough over cyberspace. What a pity, little coward!
With your mouth like Pima 4 cow. Prove that I’m not there. 89 terrorist dropped yesterday and many more to come. This should be the last time you come around my post else I will make you suffer. Motherfoka. Anyways your Biya is dying in Switzerland. We Ambalanders wish he could leave long to see the blue and white fly high in Buea.