Cameroonian Gwendoline Abunaw replaces Moustapha Fall as GM of local Ecobank subsidiary

Former student in banking and finance at the University of Buéa, the Cameroonian Gwendoline Abunaw is the newly appointed Executive Director of Ecobank Cameroon. She replaces Moustapha Fall, who takes charge of the Audit department at Ecobank Group headquarters in Togo.

Gwendoline Abunaw
Holder of a MBA from London Metropolitan University, the newly promoted started her banking career as a risk analyst in Standard Chartered Bank, a banking institution she left in 2003 to join the Ecobank Group.

A year later, Gwendoline Abunaw is hired by Citibank, before returning in 2011 to Ecobank Cameroon, where she is propelled to the position of Deputy General Manager in 2015.

Gwendoline Abunaw inherits a bank whose performances have been commendable for the last two years, and which has succeeded in leaving the 5th position in the hit parade of Cameroonian banks to rise to the 4th bank in the country behind Afriland First Bank, BICEC, and Société Générale.

