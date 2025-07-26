Cameroonian Law Firm at the Heart of a Major Gabonese Project: Dudieu Avocats Safeguards Oliguiville’s Intellectual Property

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonian expertise continues to shine beyond its borders. In a significant vote of confidence, the Gabonese government and the municipality of Oyem have entrusted Dudieu Avocats, a Cameroonian law firm, with the task of securing the intellectual property rights of the ambitious urban project “Oliguiville.” Named after President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguéma, this visionary initiative aims to create a sustainable city in northern Gabon, setting a benchmark for eco-friendly urban development in Central Africa.

Founded by Christian Dudieu Djomga, the law firm specializes in intellectual property litigation and has been commissioned to manage all legal aspects of the project—covering copyrights, patents, industrial designs, trademarks, and the commercial name of Oliguiville. This strategic choice underscores the growing regional recognition of Cameroonian legal expertise.

On July 15, 2025, Gabon’s Intellectual Property Office (Ogapi) officially issued a copyright certificate to Jean-Christophe Owono Nguema, the government delegate for the city of Oyem and initiator of the project. This legal milestone followed an attempted fraudulent registration of the “Oliguiville” trademark earlier in April. Dudieu Avocats has since taken legal action to reclaim the name and is overseeing the official registration process with the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI).

Located just five kilometers from Oyem, Oliguiville will cover nearly 1,800 hectares across the Ndava district and the village of Aloum. The development will include residential areas, agricultural and industrial infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, multimodal transport systems, commercial zones, places of worship, recreational areas, and expansive green spaces. It is designed to alleviate congestion in Oyem while promoting sustainable growth in the region.

With this assignment, Cameroonian firm Dudieu Avocats further cements its standing as a continental legal powerhouse. Already active in countries such as Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the firm continues to build its reputation as a trusted legal advisor for major African projects.

This achievement is not only a source of pride for Cameroon but also a powerful signal of the potential and competitiveness of Cameroonian professionals on the African stage. Through its role in the Oliguiville project, Dudieu Avocats embodies Cameroonian excellence in service of the continent’s development.