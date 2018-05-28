Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o not ready to retire

KickOff | African legend Samuel Eto’o says he is not yet ready to call time on his illustrious career, but concedes that he does not miss playing in the UEFA Champions League.

It is rare for attacking players to continue playing beyond their 35th birthday, but Eto’o has defied the odds as he continues to strut his stuff on the pitch at the age of 37.

Currently on the books of Turkish Super Lig club Konyaspor, the former Cameroon international has recently been linked with a possible return to Italy, where he reportedly met with Lazio last week.

Without touching on the transfer speculation though, the former Barcelona star has stressed his desire to continue playing at the highest level.

“What drives me is that I am still fit, and my vision is still the same as when I started. I’ve enjoyed myself on the pitch so I just want to keep going,” said Eto’o at the Castle Africa 5’s finals in Lusaka, Zambia over the weekend.

While his desire for competitive football remains, Eto’o has admitted his appetite for arguably the biggest continental club competition in the world has long diminished.

“No,” he responded hastily when asked if he misses the Champions League, before laughing the question off. Asked for his reasons, he simply responded, “Because I’ve won it four times (Ed: three) and this is enough for me.”

Eto’o has won the continental club crown on three occasions – twice with Barca in 2008/09 and 2010/11, before bagging another with Inter Milan in 2011/12.