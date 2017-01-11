Cameroonian national deported over fake cash

A Cameroonian national has been deported after being found with fake US dollars worth over Sh1 billion in Nairobi. Mr Doctta Peter Longa was deported to Douala in Cameroon after police seized the counterfeit notes at his Karen home, which he had planned to pump into the Kenyan economy.

He was also found with 30kg of fake gold in a packet which he was to sell to a group of foreign businessmen at Sh120 million. Police processed his deportation order and sent him away with only his passport.

His four accomplices were also arrested and deported last evening to Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon. They were all put in a plane headed to Cameroon.

Mr Longa had put some of the fake US dollars in his new saloon car when police stopped him on the road. His attempts to bribe officers to free him were futile. The police took him to his house where they conducted a search in the presence of his Kenyan wife and seized more fake money and gold. It was at that point that the authorities decided to deport him.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said the fake currency had circulated in the country.

“We only welcome foreigners and traders in Kenya and not criminals. We will deal with them in accordance with the law,” he warned. There are fears that such fake money is being manufactured to fund campaigns.

Longa has been operating as a trade in the country since 2009. He was in 2012 charged with assaulting his Kenyan wife at their Lavington home but was later released on bond.

The Standard