Cameroonian Paul Nouma Um appointed Operations Director for the World Bank in Southern Africa

The World Bank group has just awarded the position of Operations Director for seven southern African countries (Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa) to Cameroonian Paul Nouma Um, we learned from reliable sources. The newly promoted director, who will officially take office on 1 February 2017, will reside in Pretoria, South Africa.



Before his appointment, this economist worked since January 2014, as Operations Director at the World Bank for the Central African Republic, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Chad. In this position, he was one of the key players in the Regional Sahel Initiative, which enabled the mobilisation of technical partners to speed up development projects in this area of the African continent.

During his term, Paul Nouma Um had the priviledge of receiving in this sub-region, in 2013, a delegation of international lending institutions and civil servants gathering the Secretary-General of the United Nations, ban Ki-Moon, the President of the World Bank group, Jim Yong Kim, the President of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, and the European Commissioner for Development, Andris Piebalgs.

BRM

The World Bank group has just awarded the position of Operations Director for seven southern African countries (Zambia, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa) to Cameroonian Paul Nouma Um, we learned from reliable sources. The newly promoted director, who will officially take office on 1 February 2017, will reside in Pretoria, South Africa. Before his appointment, this economist worked since January 2014, as Operations Director at the World Bank for the Central African Republic, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Chad. In this position, he was one of the key players in the Regional Sahel Initiative, which enabled the mobilisation of technical partners to speed up development projects in this area of the African continent. During his term, Paul Nouma Um had the priviledge of receiving in this sub-region, in 2013, a delegation of international lending institutions and civil servants gathering the Secretary-General of the United Nations, ban Ki-Moon, the President of the World Bank group, Jim Yong Kim, the President of the African Union Commission, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, the President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka, and the European Commissioner for Development, Andris Piebalgs.

BRM

Business in Cameroon