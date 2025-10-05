Cameroonian Rising Star Etta Eyong in Barça’s Transfer Sight, Says Diario Sport

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The name Karl Etta Eyong, a young forward from Douala, is increasingly making waves in European football—and now, he appears to be on FC Barcelona’s radar. According to Diario Sport, the Catalan club regards Eyong as a priority signing for future windows.

At just 21 years old, Eyong has delivered a remarkable start to the 2025–26 season with Levante, tallying several goals early on and drawing attention across major leagues. His scoring form has placed him among the top emerging forwards in Spain. Meanwhile, Diario Sport reports that Barça previously explored the option of recruiting him in the last transfer window but were hampered by financial constraints.

Eyong reportedly has a strong preference for Barcelona, with insiders suggesting he “prioritises Barça” over rival suitors. Yet competition is stiff: clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, and even Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring his progress.

Barcelona’s interest is not a new development. The club’s sporting structure had tracked Eyong since his youth days at Cádiz, before he joined Villarreal’s developmental setup. Following his impressive performances, the Blaugrana see in him a profile with high upside: pace, scoring ability, and room to grow.

From a Cameroonian perspective, Eyong’s story is inspirational. A young talent from Douala rising through the ranks in Spain and drawing interest from one of the world’s most prestigious clubs gives hope to many aspiring footballers back home. Should the move to Barça materialise, it would mark another milestone in Cameroon’s legacy of exporting elite footballing talent to European powerhouses.

Cameroonians following his trajectory will watch closely in coming transfer windows. Whether he ultimately dons the blaugrana jersey remains to be seen—but the ambition appears clear, and the buzz is real.