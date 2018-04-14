Cameroonian soldier killed in separatist attack, residents decry military crackdown

africanews | Localities in Cameroon’s southwest region experienced heavy gunfire exchanges between the state security forces and suspected separatists elements leading to the death of a soldier on Thursday.
Governor of the restive region, Bernard Okalia Bilai told the Anadolu news agency that the separatist elements had mounted road blocks in parts of the region, when the army went to clear them, the hostilities ensued.
“Armed gangs of “Ambazonia” (a terrorist group according to government) barricaded several roads in the region and when soldiers went down to clear the tracks, these terrorists attacked our forces,” he said.
The exchanges left residents stranded, some caught in the crossfire had to flee into the bushes whiles others also fled for fear of reprisals from the army, as has usually been reported.
While some officials have reported a death in the regular army, all day yesterday no official report was made public.
Civilians have borne the brunt of these armed confrontations in Cameroon’s minority Anglophone region. “Soldiers go from house to house and arrest young people suspected of belonging to the Ambazonia Defense Force (ADF). Those arrested are sequestrated, beaten and their homes burned,“said John Ngu, one of the villagers, adding that several villages have been deserted in the last 24 hours.
The allegations of security highhandedness has been dismissed severally by the army. Colonel Didier Badjeck, spokesman for the army insisted that “the army does its job professionally and with respect for human rights.”
About 40 security personnel – soldiers, police, gendarmes – and more than 500 civilians have been killed in English-speaking areas since the outbreak of the so-called Anglophone crisis in late 2016, according to the Network of Human Rights Defenders of Central Africa (REDHAC).
In addition, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 7,000 people have reportedly fled to Nigeria’s Cross River State. The Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) refers to the figure of 28,000.
Biya’s UNWINNABLE war will only end by 2035 i.e. after LRC has emerged.
It is easy to start a war. However, it is very difficult to stop it.
THE WAR CONTINUES……
Kill all those rats and let them be radicalized..
go and complain to the world “ USA and British “
The South-est is so large! Where exactly in the South-west region? Is it a professional crime to be specific? Or is it a desire to promote armchair journalism by what is popularly called ” 2 for 5-franc ” journalists?
When the rich wage war it’s the poor who die I pity our brothers and sisters stranded in this stupid Anglophone Saga.
#kill all terrorists in our country as well as their backers both home and abroad!
For the Anglophones the statistic is different
62000 refugees in Nigeria,
20000 internally displaced
20000 sleeping in the forest
5000 missing
>3000 killed
There are those who highlight the atrocities of colonial France on Cameroonians , they highlight the influence of Saudi Wahhabism in Boko Haram atrocities but they have no courage to call out Bantu Ethnofascist atrocities on other Africans why?
Why is there war in West Cameroon?
Because they government has Anglophone apartheid as a policy using instruments such as civil law, Francophonization, centralized rule, militarization etc
In African tradition local rule, federal style rule was the norm
The Bafaws, Bansos, Doualas had basic rules governing them with their chosen leader, why is the African system so bad to emulate
Nya Lum,
You are certainly not interested in the virtues of the African value system… if you were interested, then the nonsense called Anglosaxon system and the other rubbish from France would mean absolutely nothing to you. My dear, you will eventually learn… and you will learn the hard way!
Next time, advise those misled children of yours that when they are brave enough to block roads and confront the army, death will never be too far away.
Your mental breakdown is clear to see. The effects of prolonged weed use have turned you into an u steady mess. For a week now you’ve been telling who ever wants to listen that the Cameroonian education system is not worth the salt, and rambling endlessly about research methods. Weti you sabi about this whiteman yi Phd, druggie? You are not interested in the anglosaxon and French systems, but you are for their Phd?
*And how many schools, markets, offices, roads burnt out?
*How many student’s arms chopped off by stupid Bday/Bea terrorists?
*How many civil servants abducted ?
*How many civilians killed for not joining terrorists ?
@ John Dinga they don’t like to be specific because of the sensitivity to the public not to portrait ADF advancements in the battle fields against the rapist terrorists soldiers of la republique , the truth of the matter is a recent offensive yesterday’s by our own Amba boys in how own K town , Amba boys successful destroyed the first check point leading into kumba from buea route bus park after heavy fighting yesterday with la republique rapist soldiers, installed road blocks and check all cars coming from Douala into kumba , a second offensive same day in balangi L.A. republique reinforcement coming from buea also some fighting there report of civilians killed after they lost some of their thuggish men uniform
@Ras Tuge Don’t school us about cultures.We don’t want African culture.The culture we want to adopt is the anglosaxon culture.
Get ready La republique rapist soldiers I told so a couple of months ago, to be ready to fight real freedom fighters with Ak47 since u guys were molesting innocent civilians
Keep jubilating when it’s time for payback don’t cry blue murder . It’s time to use heavy artillery and bomber all villages serving as launching ground for the attacks . Whenever they are we will find them and raze them to the ground even in Nigeria . I weep for the innocent anglophones their lives are being shattered
Ask for the death of those galant Anglophones who have refused to be a colony.
Didier Badjeck and his bosses should make sure they do not cry when the ICC comes for them as it surely will.
You cannot burn down houses and entire villages in retaliation for an attack on troops. That amounts to group punishment. It is a war crime.
The people of the SW / NW, are not fighting within themselves, have not told
foreigners etc to leave, neither are they destroying property belonging to the
state or private individuals. So, why are colonial forces in towns in the first place?