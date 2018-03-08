Cameroonian soldier killed in South West region, separatists arrested

africanews | A soldier has been killed by suspected separatists in Cameroon, the local French portal Journal du Cameroon, has reported. The report said the incident occured around 19-20h local time, when a curfew was deemed to be in force.
The report said one Private Abdalah was killed on Wednesday during an attack on an outpost he was guarding in the town of Mundemba Ndian, located in the country’s Southwest Region.
Exchanges of gunfire took place during the attack adding that about a dozen suspected secessionists were shot dead. Two others were arrested subsequently transferred to the regional capital, Buea.
The body of the slain officer has also been transferred to the capital. Hunting weapons and other ammunition were seized in the process. A probe is currently underway in the particular case, it added.
It is not the first time an attack has been launched in Mudemba, in February this year, three gendarmes – paramilitary officers – wer killed. Overall, more than twenty security officials have been killed by separatist elements pushing for an independent republic from Cameroon under the so-called Ambazonia Republic.
3 GENDARMES ABATTUS #CRISEANGLOPHONE
Trois gendarmes sont tombés ce matin à Mudemba. #Cameroon pic.twitter.com/JUoFrgJPTh
— Cameroun (@237online) February 24, 2018
we need to dialogue..
we need to stop this stupid blood shed and make our country great again as it was in the 80s..
Please Paul Biya, please leave power. At the age of 86, you want to run again for a period of 7 years?..
Our problems are not solved by a cabinet change…
We have big troubles and problems in cameroon and the people are tired ..
Atanga Nji as a minister is a provocation to the anglophones…
You dont solve outstanding problems by making a mockery of your people..
Its time cameroonians come together and understand that the 35 years of Mr Biya divided the country, spread hatred, increased thieves and corruption to be the order of the day and made cameroon the poorest country in central Africa…
Wake up and chase these old thieves for good…
I feel your pain.
You should be advocating for a change of system instead of a change of an individual.
Biya can die in power as long as he does a good job.
Again most of you guys are still missing the point.
The issue here is the system
Mbappe, what do you care? Are you tired of la mangeoire, or whatever it is your cultic neo-colonial mafia calls it.
@Brothajoe
why are you complaint you ask for with your 1961, because of you ” ambasonia ” Cameroon name has been disgraced?
when ambasonia re-killing law enforcement, kidnapping some authorities, beheading teacher, rape children and women nobody is complaining
bB,
breathe..take your time. Then breathe again…
Don’t associate this Afrikan (me) with black anglo-saxons or tropical frogs. Both the cultic mafia and queen elizabeth’s arsonists are enemies of the Afrikans who happen to live in that territory.
Instead of killing people, burning down whole villages, sending thousands out as refugees
etc etc, this military, could have thought it better to overthrow the regime and bring about
sanity in the country. But the cruz of the matter, is that it is run by a clique of tribalist, whose
hands are also not clean of stealing and corruption.
Please, let’s start calling on everyone to stop the kidnappings and killings. More than enough blood has been shed. Call on family members to seize from fighting and promote talks. Talks will take place if everyone stresses.
Mr. Biya, you have been president for 35 years. Don’t you think that’s way passed the time for you to quit? To all Biya’s supporters, please beg on him to not run for president again. Cameroon is not a kingdom. Where is the democracy?
Tomorrow the trained Republican army will burn the entire village and kill anything alive using the pretext terrorist
When a government embarks on a genocide agenda the government kills everyone using the pretext of terrorist.
The Burmese army burnt entire Rohingya villages to carry out their genocide agenda
The Franco-Cameroon army burnt entire Bamileke/Bassa villages using the pretext of terrorist “Maquisard”
The current government and army is using the same genocidal tactic to kill and burn entire villages using the pretext terrorist
After Biya and the genocide what Next?
@Lum, after Biya and the Genocide we will have a ‘One and Indivisible Cameroon’. A country some of you NEVER loved. The earlier your boys show interest in dropping their weapons , talk with civility , and return to normal life, the earlier peace shall reign again. As an Anglophone, I personally think the struggle is irrelevant, reason why it lacks support. A nation wide campaign for a change in SYSTEM will gather momemtum especially from the majority youth. If Biya steps down tomorrow, MUNA / Agbor / Walla / others become commander in chief, Cameroon will never change as long as the former system is in place. It takes BALLS , a powerful, dynamic and trusthworthy team to say NO to the current system (especially colonial contracts which OBLIGES us to wire our RESERVES to France ).