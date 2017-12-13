Cameroonian techie held for harassing businesswoman in Bengaluru

Times of India | BENGALURU: A software engineer from Cameroon, Central Africa, was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly sexually harassing a 33-yearold businesswoman and forcibly giving her Rs 3,000 in Christmas gift.

Michael Ambe Nfosi came to Bengaluru seven years ago, married a local woman and settled down in Koramangala. He’s a senior software engineer with a private firm near Marathahalli.

Police picked up Michael, 37, on Saturday following a complaint from the businesswoman, who stays at Jakkasandra, Koramangala I Block, that he had been sexually harassing her. The woman, who sells ornaments, told police she had met Michael a year ago at a pub in Koramangala and they had exchanged business cards.

“Initially, he called and emailed her. Then, he demanded she meet him and accompany him to parties. He harassed her on the phone when she declined. He threatened to inform her husband that he had a relationship with her,” a police officer said, quoting from her complaint.

The woman alleged that Michael had been stalking her for three days. On Friday evening, he accosted her near Sony World Junction in Koramangala and thrust Rs 3,000 into her bag as a Christmas gift. When she declined to accept it, he abused her.