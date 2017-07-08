Cameroonian Umra pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Cameroonian pilgrims participating in the Umra in Saudi Arabia are reportedly stranded in the city of Jeddah, where they are still waiting for planes to take them home.

APA learned at the central mosque in Douala from Muslim leaders that Ethiopians Airlines flights are awaited to return the Cameroonian pilgrims to the towns of Douala, Garoua and Ngaoundere.

The same sources said the pilgrims have left the international airport in Jeddah, and are accommodated in hotels located in the city center.

“We are still waiting for the planes reserved for our return to Cameroon. Ethiopians Airlines has instead turned to the collection of Qatari pilgrims, due the diplomatic conflict between the two countries,” our source quoted a pilgrim as saying.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian diplomatic sources in Saudi Arabia reported that the pilgrims claimed to have received airline tickets, but have no details when to depart from Saudi Arabia for Cameroon.

APAnews