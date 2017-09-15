Cameroonian Upgrading Office to coach 17 local companies, to enable them secure new export contracts

The National Upgrading Office (Bureau national de mise à niveau – BNM) in Cameroon recently signed with 17 local companies, a partnership agreement to boost their activities, to enable them to become competitive and thus secure export contracts, we learned during an official ceremony.

BNM, an organisation under the purview of the Ministry of Economy, was set up as part of the Programme to support the improvement of competitiveness in the Cameroonian economy (Programme d’appui à l’amélioration de la compétitivité de l’économie camerounaise – Pacom), financed by the European Union with FCfa 6.5 billion, as part of the EPA.

This programme has three main objectives: upgrading small and medium Cameroonian enterprises in the industrial and agro-industrial production sector; building the standardization and quality of Cameroonian products; making more efficient skills and support structures available, particularly in priority sectors, to enable them produce goods and services of quality to sustainably win new markets.

Business in Cameroon