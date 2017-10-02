Cameroonians march for national unity

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Several demonstrations against the splitting of Cameroon were organized on Sunday across the country by political parties and civil society associations, APA learned from sources.
The demonstrators seize the opportunity to lambast those trying to separate the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West from the rest of the country. The demonstrations take place in the context of heightened security in Cameroon.
All the participants from North to South, East to West called for unity and national integration, regardless of political, religious, linguistic, cultural or social affiliation.
The Secretary General of the ruling Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC), Jean Nkuété, led the demonstration organized by his movement.
“We want to make it clear to each and every one that Cameroon remains one and indivisible. Our differences must be ironed out in a climate of dialogue and serenity without use of violence or attempted secession,” Nkuete declared.
The main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), spoke in the same vein, even though it has its electoral base in the North-west and South-west. Openly declaring: “No to splitting the country”, the SDF militants called for a federal state system.
The National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP), the People’s Union of Cameroon (UPC), the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) and all other political parties with seats in parliament and the municipal and non-municipal councils, also called for the unity of Cameroon.
The Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders also insisted on the “indivisible character of Cameroon.”
This Sunday, October 1, 2017, secessionists from the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC) announced that they would proclaim the independence of the English-speaking part of the country, in order to put an end to their “colonization” by their French-speaking compatriots.
The 1st of October marks the anniversary of the 1961 reunification of Anglophone and Francophone Cameroon in a federal system, which ended since 2nd June 1972 in favour of a unitary state.
ok Anglophones are no longer les enemie dan la maison , anglofouls , biafra ? lol .. that’s why nothing grow well with Africans
People have died in the S. Cameroons today in the hands of La Republique. Either Southern Cameroonians take the next step or continue to be tortured and killed willfully by government forces. Mandela opted for armed struggle and that MUST be the next step. It has to get messy and people must become soldiers not just sympathizers. The governor of Southwest MUST pay the prize. Until CPDM and La Republique start losing people, this struggle won’t get to the next phase. Anglophone MPs must experience the same fear that our people have witnessed. I used to sit of the fence and take a more dynamic stance but that is no longer an option.
Give us one justification of thirty years of dictatorship & marginalization and you would find the answer ridiculous. People must stand up and fight to the end.
Your comment will gain some credence if you can speak for yourself. Speak of your actions towards this struggle. “It has to get messy” and how exactly will that impact your privileged life in the West? Be realistic and honest with the people.
They are millions of S. Cameroonians in US, UK, EU however you only see a handful that will actually sacrifice jobs etc. and make it to a protest. The vast majority are arm chair activists. I lost a childhood friend today and trust me I know what I am talking about.
Be quiet. I did a public demonstration last week, twice in September and several this year. Where were you??? You are part of the problem because you are drenched in your love for thirty five years of dictatorship. I have been a long term activist and advocated for peaceful resolution. La Republique is not an option. That force must be matched and it is stated here without reservation. Most of us are doing well and would be fine without La Republique but selflessness can not be preached but demonstrated. You simply lack empathy and your idea of peace is to submit to despotism and marginalization. That force must be matched.
Who created this situation? A soon to be Nonagenarian in power for thirty five years or the people feeling the brunt of his bloodletting? Stop falling from the clouds.
Thank you bro. You got him from his balls.
And what is the alternative? I mean the nastiness has been imposed upon us. This is overdue, with any other race we would had been in a war for atleast 20yrs already. What is the difference going nasty and the slow motion genocide?
Abang thank you
Fru Ndi, must be taught an everlasting lesson. This is the Judas Iscariot of our times.
Thanks goodness, the blood of our fallen heroes, shall never go in vain.
Like Lapiro said, `as long as the sun shines`, Ambazonia shall be free. We, shall be
free.
Of what good, have political parties, been to the ordinary cameroonians?
@ Joshua
You have to go “nayo” “nayo” down a slippery slope. It is quite easy for someone who has no investment in Francophone Cameroon to spontaneously leave and move to the west. But not everybody is so lucky to travel without excess luggage. There are those who have invested – homes, political parties, marriages etc. Obviously they need time for soul-searching on their next moves And of course the same holds for fellow citizens who have to dis-invest and move east. They need time. Obviously the leaders of both sides know so and understand that life does not come to an end simply as a result of this move. It is possible people can choose to remain and accept citizenship where they are right now. That option cannot be ruled out, nicht wahr?
Sir, I do not get your logic of excess luggage. The interest of the people must always have precedence over any individual interest.
That is why the Chairman said negotiations is about the terms of the seperation and nothing else
The main cause of the problem is dictatorship. Dictator Paul B and his family need to step down now. For how long are they going to oppress millions of their own citizens? For how long they want the people to believe that Paul B is the only person who is qualified to be president?
You are right, thirty five years of dictatorship naturally degenerates into this kind of chaos. Yet it is amazing how some folks think that Biya must be president for life and find justification for it. No sane human would submit to this. Goodness!!
This is the kind of news this Beti meeting house will propagate. You guys have declared war, be ready for it. Be ready to sustain your underachieving military in Southern Cameroon for the foreseeable future. Only 8 months is already pushing you thieves into recession. Be ready for guerrilla warfare!
RIP matrys.
You see your Beti masters everywhere don’t you ? Too bad it is your people that will be used for targets practice if they don’t come back to their sense .the Beti will keep rulling that conquered land till we are tired . Bakassi ,NW and SW belong to us as much as it belong to . Bakassi you are counting on was awarded to Cameroun and not ambashitnia . We will level the whole NW and send you back to the Stone Age and your primitive ways if we must but no inch will be lost . And guess what your own brothers are shooting at you as I’m typing . I guess not all Anglo are bamenda(dumb) after all .
Foolish man, you don’t have to chip in on every topic especially when you know not the facts. I remember when you were blowing some cow poop out your mouth on this forum claiming that in accordance with marine law the off shore resources belong to LRC in case of secession although when challenged, you could not reference the clause that validates this position. Now you claim Bakassi was awarded to LRC but again your knowledge is limited in this case to odontol house talk. Please look at the case law specific to the Bakassi ruling before spouting more beti garbage. It is clearly specified that Bakassi was by law part of British Southern Cameroons; which means Amazonia dumb ass. Let go of the odontol pot, your brain is fried already but your vision might survive if you stop now fool.
we dont need you why cry soo laud blood sucker, never you change your words history will,tell .you are happy over the dead of cameroonians you so call one cameroon?,you are an idiot of the first order,come out clearly,
The same demonstrators who pretend to be dying under the weight of oppression “ lambasted those trying to separate the Two English-speaking regions”. They have been active and passive enablers of the looting of the two regions, and have been eerily silent as those they consider their compatriots are brutalized, maimed and gunned down. This is an irony with comedic proportions, that those who routinely ask Anglophones to go home are on the street dying to see them stay as their meal tickets! It is quite befitting to line up the francophone public, presidential majority which includes the SDF, to allow the world see those who have been silently running down the country. We can now see the public faces of those who have been probbing up the dictatorship for so long.
October 2nd ..ambashitnia how far? Independence my foot .toothless barking dogs. My investments are still standing strong in limbe with the Cameroonian flag flying higher than never before still and guess what I used a bamenda boy paid him some CFA to drive some family members back to Yaoundé the capital . . It seems to me we have a new Facebook republic. RIP to the practice targets that died in vain today . Sisuku shall resurect you with his soon (dream) to be bakassi petro dollars . Job well done by the security forces do not answer to their provocations just do your job in protecting the peace and integrity of our fatherland. No Cameroonian died today as they stayed at home as per the govt order only terrorist lost their lives
If it is facebook republic..i am not sure u are very much very different with ur distorted and confuse write ups.I am sure u have other platforms other than the internet to vehicule ya stupid message.I think a chimpanzee can socialise and reason more than u
@ Pinguiss
You are a man for whom nature has lost much of its attraction. Beast of no nation!
so what? does that justify killing and rape fuck you dirty lrp mentality,you guys are a;lso enjoying in yde,so what we are tired of this chop broke pot,fuck you there will be no peace ,blood suckers
your mamay yi njang .idiot
Palestinians started fighting 70yrs ago and they are still fighting. Well the range of your horrizon is now very clear
There are no secessionist in Southern Kamerun, we are restorationist , you can cannot seced from a union which was never legalize by competent authorities reason why UNO presented Biya with two maps on 20 May 2010 because the union was never sealed by United Nation. There is a difference between secession & restoration .
My name is TASSANG Wilfred, Vice Chairman of the SCGC. As directed by the Council, Southern Cameroonians came out today, carrying nothing but flags and peace plants to peacefully commemorate the 1961 botched independence of our territory. However, Yaoundé kept its word to brutally murdered our citizens. At the time of posting this message, we have counted more than 35deaths. These numbers have come only from areas where the people were able to have alternative apps to access the social media. Added to the deaths of yesterday, we may be numbering well over a hundred deaths. Note that the military stole several corpses to hide evidence.
Deaths were recorded in; Bamenda with highest toll, Buea, Kumba, Kumbo, Mamfe, Tombel, Mutengene. Thousands have been abducted within the last 48 hours.
YOU, mr Tassang and your gang of terrorrists , leaded by your so called “président ” Sisiku machin truc, are responsible for the death of those innocent and naive souls.
Your irresponsability have send many young people in their early grave. Many families have lost their loved ones because of your greed and ego. All that, for nothing.
I’m sure you are living in some Country outside “Ambazonia ” and your kids are safe and are going to thier daly activities every day. Good for you, but be aware, the blood of cameroonians is in your hands.
@Bikutsi aka Stockholm, how about demonstrating some sanity by blaming he who pulls the trigger? Does the force of argument sound like the argument of force to you? The 96 year grand mother whose house was looted and then shot in the face in her living room immediately after in Ekona was she outside protesting? What about the teenage girl whose face was ripped open inside their house by bullets from your Beti BiR brothers? Take your high moral lessons and advise the devil Biya. He is the one needing preaching. We will never forget this evil. Your guilty actions yesterday have got francophones trooping out of Ambazonia in droves. They better do so that the exchanges must take place to force those MPs and senators back to us before we launch our offensive. Blood for blood this time.
You don’t meet violence with violence if you want to achive something great.
Good luck with your “war “. Just remember to know who the ennemy is before you shoot!
Btw I will let you know if I change my Screen name.
Don’t be paranoid. “Ambazonia ” counts on you.
Thanks primitive woman! Biya who lives in a hotel in Switzerland and his country is like a pigsty is the one sending armed thugs from Yaoundé to our land. Mr. Tassang never sent anyone to fight at Akonolinga! In 1992 during the launch of the SDF, it is not Tassang who sent thugs to Bamenda to kill, it was Biya. History is your bednoir because you think you can talk down to us. Who are you? What have you done about the blood of Cameroonians on Biya’s hands since the launch of the SDF? It is Tassang your easy target! You have nothing in your warped brains, but you always want people to know you exist!
Biya is a dead man walking.
Cameroon is bigger than Biya.
Quintessential example of shallow mind approach, lets assume they are ok , what do you say of those robbers in paradise and thier sychophants?
Pa Tassang what’s next , are we going try ask the people carry arms to continue the struggle or remain slaughter by the forces of la republique without taking arms for self defense?????? Even the prophet Moses had to fight some battle with the Israelis before reaching the promise land
I have voice my concern in private about dis with so many members of the council thus was right about the atrocities committed by the forces of la republique is time for my position to conquer dis forces of darkness GoD be our helper in Amba nation
My bro a little patience. Amba family is forging a formidable weapon and we have to implement the element of surprise in our plan. AGC has declared war already. This is not the time to stand by and watch on as we are being slaughtered. Na na na!! As we say in Southern Cameroon, yi don too much!
Mr Tassang. The UN did this mess but foncha, Muna and Endeley fought an intellectual fight. If you don’t like the union go back to UN and fight an intellectual fight as those guys did without bloodshed. God is watching you people. Balla is out, you people dissolve all the other groups and pass the negotiation to him. What’s wrong with all these historians? Stop sending children to fight what you are shielding your families from. Why are you hiding your own families?
This is good news if Government can celebrate 1st of October which was the creation of the Federal Republic
At least they can write an honest history and implicitly recognising and legitimise the Federal Republic of Cameroon . Sounds better but maybe this is not what they had in mind. Let’s pray for the best
Shame to those who died and caused unnecessary pain to their love ones. Shame to you who will die soon due to this shameless and greedy struggle for independence.Shame to you who goes around exposing your stupidity as the president of an unexciting country.Shame to you who are not even Cameroonians.Shame because you hold foreign nationalities. Shame because you can’t even fly to Cameroon and fight your own fight. Fear will not let you.The brave Cameroonians are those that are at home, those that have made it out of hardship. Anglophones are hardworking and there are everywhere in all regions of Cameroon. Have you thought of them? Is your imaginary Country autonomous? You want to create jobs, build schools, hospitals, Subways and many more with what? With Sonara?
Ne touche pas à mon pays
@ Stockholm…May be your name should’ve been “La Republic” not a western designation.
It is easy in times like this to blame it on real people protesting for equality and the diaspora which seems to have become a derogatory term thrown around loosely. They didn’t incite violence.
The real shame here is on the run-away catholic seminarian president, a dictator for thirty five years. And even bigger shame on those who turn a blind eye to evil and seek reasons to put a veneer on it.
I have taken a more moderate stance with respect to this crisis but the lack of wisdom on dictatorship enablers and bullhorns has always been the suppression of reasoning and common sense and submission to the status quo.
Take a pause and reflect on 35 years of Biya, go down the memory lane. That’s the shame.
Housekeeper, shame for does who died because they fought for nothing. I would fight and die if Biya was 40.
To say the truth means one is from the other side? Stop blaming the mountain because it is too stiff to reach the top.
The teachers and lawyers fought for reforms and makes sense. We should fight for reforms, we should fight for federation. It makes sense to the world. With federation can we develop to me autonomous . Then can we fight for independence. Fight for independence because you are autonomous not because you are hungry. Tell your father I can now feed my self, show him how and I want to be alone.
We shall not beg to restore our independence. We will not continue to be your colony.. If we have to take Arms we shall do so..
Who is your ennemy? Who are you going to fight?
YOU!
Ok. Good luck then.
Any Southern Cameroonians who is deceiving themselves that they want to be one and invisible is a unpatriotic idiot, the country and people has two different cultures, people from Southern Cameroons have higher expectations,aspirations, ability, honesty, care and compassion & capable of governing their entire regions, they are fairer, balance with visual development in a 21st century, they will rid the francophone injustice judiciary system, systematic bribery, corruption, embezzlement in all establishments and civil services which is the evil of the dictatorship regime’s of a banana republic,the entire country is a smelly,slum under biya lacking in all basic human necessities, if ever the SW/NW stay with lrc nothing positive will ever change in another 56 years, goodbye primitive lrc!!
Unity mami pima