Cameroonians march for national unity

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Several demonstrations against the splitting of Cameroon were organized on Sunday across the country by political parties and civil society associations, APA learned from sources.

The demonstrators seize the opportunity to lambast those trying to separate the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West from the rest of the country. The demonstrations take place in the context of heightened security in Cameroon.

All the participants from North to South, East to West called for unity and national integration, regardless of political, religious, linguistic, cultural or social affiliation.

The Secretary General of the ruling Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (RDPC), Jean Nkuété, led the demonstration organized by his movement.

“We want to make it clear to each and every one that Cameroon remains one and indivisible. Our differences must be ironed out in a climate of dialogue and serenity without use of violence or attempted secession,” Nkuete declared.

The main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), spoke in the same vein, even though it has its electoral base in the North-west and South-west. Openly declaring: “No to splitting the country”, the SDF militants called for a federal state system.

The National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP), the People’s Union of Cameroon (UPC), the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) and all other political parties with seats in parliament and the municipal and non-municipal councils, also called for the unity of Cameroon.

The Catholic, Protestant and Muslim leaders also insisted on the “indivisible character of Cameroon.”

This Sunday, October 1, 2017, secessionists from the Southern Cameroon National Council (SCNC) announced that they would proclaim the independence of the English-speaking part of the country, in order to put an end to their “colonization” by their French-speaking compatriots.

The 1st of October marks the anniversary of the 1961 reunification of Anglophone and Francophone Cameroon in a federal system, which ended since 2nd June 1972 in favour of a unitary state.

APAnews