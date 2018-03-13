Cameroonians shocked after seeing their late President Ahmadou Ahidjo’s residence

Today News Africa | Cameroonians were shocked on Tuesday after seeing the dilapidated house of their first and late President, Ahmadou Ahidjo, who was known as the father of the nation.
Why it matters: Mr. Ahidjo was in power for 24 years, 8 months and 17 days between 18 February 1958, and November 4, 1982, when he resigned and handed over power to Paul Biya who was then Prime Minister. He was known as the man who built and united Cameroon at a time of political instability.
Mr. Biya remains in power 36 years after and he’s running for another term of seven years this year.
Mr. Ahidjo had been in charge before independence from France as interim head of State and Prime Minister between February 18, 1958 and January 1, 1960, when the French finally handed over after a brutal dictatorship. They also signed business deals that kept them in charge of the economy long after they officially left.
The pictures of the residence of the first Cameroonian President were published by Guibai Gatama, a journalist and activist who publishes L’Oeil Du Sahel newspaper.
He said the residence of the former head of state in the Mayo-Oulo department in northern Cameroon had become a ghost of itself.
“It used to be a powerful place at the time,” Mr. Gatama, also from northern Cameroon wrote.
Speaks volumes about the type of nation building Adhijo did!
How and why did Biya become president?
Adhijo violated the trust of Foncha and all of the people of Southern Cameroons who in good faith voted to join East Cameroon to create a Federation with the Prime minister of southern Cameroonian origin being the legitimate successor to be president.
When you deceive innocent people into slavery you will build nothing of value in your own life.
In 20yrs whatever Biya thinks he is building today in te Same fashion by deceit will also be abandoned and forgotten.
With justice and equality you can attain peace, with peace there is growth and prosperity without which everything can be destroyed in a split second. ie Lybia, Zaire, Iraq, etc
Lum je ne vais jamais comprendre votre etat d ‘esprit, le vivre ensemble n’avait jamais ete un probleme surtout que bien avant le debarquement des colons francais et britaniques, il y avait un Kamerun. Ramener les deux Cameroon ensemble n etait que le voeux des nationalistes morts sous les balles des francais et anglais . Le probleme c est Paul Biya , pour le francophones , les anglophones et les nons deux . Il faut rejoindre le SDF et combattre le RDPC , pas renfoncer cette division insencee.
Donc le mensonge dans TA bouche ne finit jamais?
There was no vivre ensemble under the Grand Kamerun. 1910 to 1916 how many years? From 1894 Germany was trying to get its colony together it failed.
I have told you before that a Bafaw man has nothing to do with a Toupouri. Il n’y avait pas de vivre ensemble , stop telling lies!
@Uhmm pays
No sir!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Your narrative is a clear example of a palimpsest – inventing history to juxtapose on preexisting history. Well before the Germans, it was the Portuguese that discovered the estuaries full of shrimps and honored it with “Camaroes” which eventually became Kamerun (German), Cameroun (French) or Cameroon (English).
Also, the growth of towns and cities from previous agrarian agglomerations of hamlets is a latter-day phenomenon. No nations existed prior to those days and so your wistful thinking is as misleading as your other statements.
Besides the Britiah did not shoot people like the French.
If your history is tormenting you, deal with it. Don’t rope other people in. The British are not cherubim and seraphim but they certainly didn’t kill people like he French did.
Ambazonia will be free.
You reap what you sow. You collaborated with the French and killed your own people. You handed over the country to another gaulist who is doing the same. Poor grand Camarade, karma is a b…..
@ Lum, that is all that it is. Ahidjo still has his wife, daughter who came kneeling to biya
in repentance, his son etc. But we see how all is vanity today.
The bad thing, is that those at the top of the plum tree, like the stubborn fly, will never
take heed.
Shameful enough, but he too, deserves this shame. As for biya, he`s, will be worst.
Jeremiah 17 vs 11 As the partridge seat on eggs and hatcheth them not so is that getteth riches and not by right shall leave them in the midst of his days and at his end shall be a fool.
Proverb 13 vs 11 Wealth gotten by vanity shall be diminish but he that gatheret by labour shall increase
Every truth of the word of God is valid for all time and for all generation so am not surprise or shock about what am seeing in these pictures and Biya case will not be different hahahahahahahaha
This is the man who manipulated Foncha and change the Federation to a so call unitary state and then Biya change to LRC TO WIP out South Cameroon but thank God Amabazonia has raise never to fall no more God punish Biya and all his followers
After the 1984 coup, GESTAPOS of Biya destroyed the house of Ahidjo. It is a wakeup call to Biya that his palace in Mvomeka will also not be spared by his successor.
Having said that, I have ZERO pity for the predicaments of Ahidjo. He tricked Dr. Foncha by masterminded the french-sponsored annexation of “one and indivisible” SC. He then handed power to Biya who continued with the diabolic agenda.
The war we are fighting today originated from the deception and manipulations of Ahidjo and Biya.
The palaces of Mobutu, Ghaddafi, Bokassa et al. suffered the same fate.
Just as we have many Anglo Mbami in the Ambazonia struggle today who are distabilising and setting confusion in the struggle so was Foncha , Foncha was a spy who succeeded very well in his mission Adhidjo never deceived Foncha , Foncha was working for LRC pretending to be a UPC runaway , the first true statesman of Africa was Dr Endely who acted as a Democrat ‘blindly’and handed power to Foncha and by the time Njua became PM of BSK with the same vision as Endely the BSC had Been colonized by LRC (FR), With respect to Adhijo house , you cannot build the best mansion Without I’m powering your people to think generationaly it waste of time . No matter how much money and property u leave for your family (country) if you don’t teach them wealth creation and respect the byproduct is Biya
I look forward to the same thing happening to Biya.
If history is any guide, it will happen to Biya.
Ghaddafi, Ali of Tunesia, Peter the Great of Russia, Hitler, Mussolini, Menguitzu of Ethiopia, Comproare, Mobutu, Samuel Doe, Jammeh of Gambia, Marcus of the philippines, Abacha , etc suffered the same fate like Ahidjo.
It is simply a question of time
There is no such thing as anglo Bami. The Bamis are Francophones, but there are anglophone Cameroonians with tainted Biafra blood as a result of the good faith that allowed the Biafrans to seek refuge in Cameroon during the Nigeria Biafra war. Today they call themselves Ambazonians and want the rest of the pure anglophone Cameroonians to join them form their Ambazonia-Biafra republic as their Nigerian Biafra brothers also want to separate from Nigeria. It will never ever work as we pure anglophone Cameroonians will never ever let them do that. You keep on destabilizing our small villages near the Biafra borders. Why don’t you come to our main anglophone cities if wuna get cannas for las. Cowards. We go flush wuna out like tumbu.
Your Mami yi red thick Pima so. With your lips them like a pima for horse.
Paul Biya is Brain Death! Whatever anyone os saying is a waste of time and energy! He doesn’t understand any of it !
LRC is a curse and its leaders are short sighted. The beti militia has not learnt any lesson. I would be wise for them to see the home of a guy who ruled for 25 years
