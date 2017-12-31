From CameroonOnline.org: Happy New Year 2018

We would like to thank and wish all our Visitors a very Happy New Year 2018!
No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future.
“A new year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands.It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Again Happy New Year”
admin…
Happy New Year to the Editorial Team of Cameroon Online.org
There’s nothing to be happy about a new year Ambazonia is under LRC colonial siege.
Happy New Year to all The Good people at Cameroononline and to All your visitors!
Happy New Year to the Cameroononline. Org team and thanks for keeping the public informed under difficult conditions! Happy New Year to those who think and feel like me too!
Happy New Year to you at Cameroononline.org. Many thanks for your efforts in providing this platform for Cameroonians. You do us great service.
Happy New year Cameroon online.org and thank u so much for your service for the public have a good year 2018.