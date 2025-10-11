Cameroon’s 92-Year-Old President Seeks an Eighth Term | +video

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | As Cameroon prepares for another election, all eyes are on President Paul Biya, who is seeking an unprecedented eighth term at the age of 92. This FRANCE 24 report captures the tense atmosphere as voters express frustration over decades of rule, political exclusion, and ongoing insecurity—particularly in the English-speaking regions now under near-total lockdown. Watch the video to see how Cameroonians are responding to this pivotal moment in their nation’s history.