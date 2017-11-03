Cameroon’s amazing new shirt features ‘roaring lion’ across chest [+video]

When it comes to memorable football kits, Cameroon have boasted their fair share over the years — after all, who could possibly forget the infamous “unitard” strip of 2004?

Now, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the partnership between themselves and Cameroon, Puma have once again produced the goods with a brilliantly eye-catching new design for the Indomitable Lions.

With an assist from African musician MHD, the accompanying launch video sees 1990 World Cup legend Roger Milla teaching the current generation of Cameroon internationals to dance like… well, Roger Milla.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Benjamin Moukandjo, Fabrice Ondoa, Sebastien Siani and Frank Zambo-Anguissa all strut their stuff in front of Milla while MHD is tasked with revealing the striking new shirt.

According to Puma, the jersey is supposed to reflect the pride and passion of the nation by incorporating a large modern “roaring lion” motif right across the chest.

Hey, if it gets Roger Milla’s seal of approval then that’s good enough for us!

ESPN

RELATED VIDEO