Cameroon’s Anglophone regions no-go areas – France warns citizens

March 27, 2018 5 Comments

africanews | French Nationals have been warned against travelling to crisis stricken Cameroon.
French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault, on Monday tweeted that travel to the Northwest and Southwest (Anglophone regions) is now discouraged for travelers, except for imperative reasons.

His tweet included a link to the French government’s Foreign Ministry website which had a detailed security alert on Cameroon. Except the southern border with Gabon and Congo republic, all other borders were classified no-go areas.

The Anglophone regions of the country have been volatile since October 2017 following a secessionist plan to declare independence under the so-called Ambazonia Republic.

The separatist group under the Ambazonia Defence Force (ADF) has launched guerilla style attacks on members of the security forces killing over twenty of them – soldiers, police, gendarmes.

The government has increased its security operations in the region including the recent creation of a military region to be based in the capital of the northwest region, Bamenda.

The separatists have also adopted the use of kidnappings in recent past. They have kidnapped a soldier and another top government official. Countries like the United States and Britain have all issued travel advisories in the past with respect to the two regions.

Despite multiple calls for dialogue to end the clashes, there has yet to be concrete efforts in that regard. Meanwhiles Cameroonians continue to flee the region into neighbouring Nigeria. At the last count, the UN said over 20,000 Cameroonians had sought asylum in Nigeria.

5 comments

  1. Korak
    March 27, 2018 at 17:52

    France should free English Cameroon otherwise All of Cameroon will soon become no go for all French Citizens!

    Reply
  2. MVOMEKA
    March 27, 2018 at 20:01

    The French Ambassador has officially debunk the FAKE NEWS disseminated by Dictator Biya that “The situation in the South-West and North-West Regions is stabilizing, and the Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism should thus be able to delve into the crux of the problem;” (Biya, 2018)

    Reply
  3. Bamendabog
    March 27, 2018 at 20:43

    Wow pls even the USA and uk have been saying the samething

    Reply
  4. John Dinga
    March 27, 2018 at 21:01

    Election updates (Courtesy of Abdoulaye Babale, DG ELECAM)

    Erroneous release (earlier) – 92 % voted
    Corrected release (later) – 97.72% voted

    Reply
  5. Enow Kumba
    March 27, 2018 at 21:45

    Atanga Nji paul says government is ready for dialoque with the Anglophones.

    Reply

