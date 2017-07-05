Cameroon’s Carlos Kameni joins Fenerbahce

Cameroonian goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has finalized his move from Malaga to Fenerbache, after arriving in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The transfer is said to have cost the Turkish side around 2 million euros, but his contract length has yet to be revealed.

Kameni was spotted at the Ataturk Airport on Tuesday, as he completed the switch.

A lot of Fenerbache fans seemed to be happy with the deal; some chanted his name as he posed for photographs with a club scarf at the airport.

The 33-year-old keeper spent 12 years of his professional career in La Liga- staying at Espanyol for seven seasons before joining Malaga in 2012.

The stopper made a total of 113 LaLiga appearances for Malaga.

He managed to win the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2002, and finished as a runner-up in the 2008 edition.

King Fut