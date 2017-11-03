Cameroon’s Colonial Language Crisis

Cameroon’s minority anglophone community is protesting francophone domination in their country – a conflict which has roots in the colonial era
NOVEMBER 3, 2017
While the world’s attention was focused on the emergence of secessionist fervour in Catalonia, many missed the advent of two similar cries for independence in Nigeria and Cameroon. The neighbouring states have experienced a series of heavy protests in recent months, posing a significant challenge to their respective governments. While Nigeria’s Biafra separatists have galvanised their movement on issues of political and economic marginalisation due to ethnicity, the root of Cameroon secessionist uprising is all about the use of colonial languages.
At the root of protester’s grievances is the perceived discrimination felt amongst the country’s English-speaking communities in the Northwest and Southeast regions. A nation comprising of 23 million people, Cameroon’s socio-economic divisions are broken down along linguistic, ethnic and regional lines. Both English and French are official languages of the country but in spite of this, the country is divided between the francophone majority, which make up over 80% of the population, and the anglophone minority.
The conflict – like so many in Africa – can be traced back to the destructive impact of colonisation. After the First World War, former German colony Cameroon was divided between French and British governments, with France occupying the majority of Cameroon’s territory. In 1960 the French territory of Cameroon voted for independence and as did the British territory in the following year. The vote was meant to unify the English and French speaking regions together and under the new federation both French and English were to be the national languages of the country of equal status. As the present crisis shows, the linguistic status of English was greatly undermined in favour of a unitary state that disseminated the practice of spoken and written French in the majority of the state’s main institutions.
The anglophone population have held a deep seated resentment against the central government for allegedly marginalising the populace from the economic and political spheres of power. There was also a growing sentiment that the French-speaking dominated government was encroaching upon the anglophone region’s autonomy by requiring administrative and civil services to converse in French, alienating English speaking Cameroonians. This disconnect from the francophone community is so great that an emerging separatist movement is calling for the creation of a new state, the Ambazonia republic.
There is also definitive economic disparity between anglophone and francophone regions; the home region of President Paul Biya in the south receives a greater allocation of resources than the North West and South West regions combined. The limited amount of resources that are allocated to the English-speaking regions pay little attention to crucial infrastructure such as the rebuilding poor roads.
Demonstrations challenging the government’s treatment of the anglophone populace arose in November 2016, when anglophone lawyers opposed the nomination of magistrates who conducted their duties in French and did not speak English well enough to communicate with English-speaking lawyers. They also opposed the imposition of French in anglophone schools. The government’s refusal to address their complaints triggered the social unrest that eventually swept across the entire country.
In early October Amnesty International confirmed that 17 people have been killed in the ensuing violence, though a local human rights group put the death toll at at least 100. The government has been criticised for its heavy use of force; Amnesty also documented that at least 500 people have been detained in overcrowded detention facilities following mass arbitrary arrests in the country’s anglophone regions. laria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International’s Lake Chad researcher said that such measures were likely to exacerbate the already volatile situation: “This mass arrest of protestors, most of whom were acting peacefully, is not only a violation of human rights, but is also likely to be counter-productive”.
This statement reflects the growing resentment brewing in Cameroon as result of the security crackdown. In response to the demonstrations the government shut down internet services in the country’s English speaking regions, which according to a study by The Collaboration on International ICT Policy for East and Southern Africa undermined Cameroon’s economic growth and affected the delivery of critical services. The purposeful disruption of internet services by government has become an increasingly commonplace across sub-Saharan Africa – costing the region nearly $250 million since 2015.
The political situation has come at an inopportune time for President Biya as the nation goes to the national elections next year. The world’s longest serving head of state has been facing pressures to resign from his position having served as leader for over three decades. It is expected that Mr Biya will attempt to extend his presidential term but the current political climate may make that difficult. The government’s decision to use the hammer instead of engaging separatists through peaceful dialogue will be more likely to encourage local support for secession.
As the movement continues to galvanise in response to the government’s perceived oppression, Biya may be forced to find a viable solution that does not completely ostracise the anglophone groups that are vocalising their dissent. To stay united Cameroon will have to confront it’s colonial past and bring about a new solution that attempts to bridge the gaps that have polarised local communities. Whether President Biya is the person for the job remains to be seen.
Well written article! Cpdm running dogs harp endlessly about us not being Anglophone nor francophone, yet they create Bilingual commissions for both language and political eunuchs rush to occupy positions in it. The gov’t hardheartedly cuts off the internet in anglophone regions, when the Coupe’ de route maimed and killed people for more than a decade, phone lines were never cut off in the francophone north. Biya’s lapdogs claim we are neither anglophone nor francophone, but when Anglophones fought and got the GCE board, their eternally fearful francophone epicureans raised their small voices crying that a BAC Board should given them too. The hotel bug promised to build a ring road in the NW and a seaport in Limbe, but instead he built them in his hometown and rewarded Inoni with jail time
Lele Lafrique called Anglophones dogs , Zam Zam, the cowardic escapee calls them terrorists, Agbor Pinguiss calls them Biafras and asks them to go back to Nigeria. So everyone can see we are dealing with francophone brutes and French slaves. Francophones are building stadia in their cities in preparation for an Afcon mostly meant for francophones, that’s why they promised a 2500 seater stadium in Bamenda, but ignore the people of that city. When Clinton Njie wants to play with them, they publicly humiliate him and when their team is eliminated, they call the anglofool to come and make a fool of himself. These are the tactics of French slaves!
“Lele Lafrique called Anglophones dogs” It was not him but the dictator in SW so-called called Balai, a nitwit governor.
Thanks, dat French slaves dem all look the same, act like beasts and get strange names!
Hahahaha, brandinoman….no mind the mimbo eye…
Permit me to correct two important points, i understand our differences in education and reasoning but, i wish the writer will understand that:
A) Cameroon has never in any time in history been a German colony. Germany occupied Cameroon but did not colonised Cameroon. Germany then was an occupier not a coloniser.
B) The second fact is through out historical findings, there has not been any one people called Cameroonians. The two Cameroon were never and has never been one people.This theory of one cameroon was only developed in the late sixties when France found out that there were lots of petrol and oil in the English Cameroon region. Today the whole Francophones are crazy calling Cameroon to one and indivisible.
The language divide is just a strategy to assimilate a people.
police you re a big fool shame on you go back and do some research , and stop poloreliazed.
Cameroon it’s one instead to go forward we re always go back.
french or English its not are native language.
Language is important but does not tell the whole story. Of course one must admit that language is a tool for doing something. Courts need a language to communicate properly so as to deliver justice to the needy. Obviously if Judge and lawyers do not communicate in a way they understand each other, litigants would be worse off. Yet justice must not only be delivered, it must be seen to be so.
What is true in jurisprudence is equally true in other areas of life – health care, education, business in general, police work etc. All need language for smooth functioning. A Commission of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism would be unnecessary if the law in the books provided for sanctions against persons who abuse such provisions to protect the ordinary citizen.
Are you saying the South Westerners and the North Westerners are one with the same ancestry? Police you are a liar. The SW and NW people have nothing in common. The only thing they have in common is the white man’s language they both speak which is a disgrace. What a shame to Africans fighting in the 21st century because of a difference in white man’s language. As my white friend once said, Africans will still be selling each other as slaves today if the whites didn’t abolish slave trade. Don’t you f’cking Africans have any pride?
Police Don’t be a fool
Cameroon Togo and Namibia was German colony before the lost the war go and read you book and make research and com back please
Before you insult someone, find out the meaning of colony. I repeat Cameroon was never colonised by germany.Go and read books not your fake history in la republique du cameroun.A colony is a country that was occupied, and governed by a foreign country where there was a government with rules imposed on a group of people. That colony becomes a country with an international recognition when it is given its independent by the coloniser. Tell me the name of the all inclusive kamerun government that was created by the Germans? state the date that Germany colonised kamerun? We only have dates when Germany occupied Kamerun until their defeat. So go to school and this time read critically not as you are thought in la republique.
soon police will tell us ambisonia was a country . go and read your history police
@police
Kamerun was a German colony! Did you check the definition of the word colony?
No one needs to state the date on which Germany colonized Kamerun to proof that Kamerun was a German colony and part of the German colonial empire;
Definition of Colony:
– a country or area under the full or partial political control of another country and occupied by settlers from that country.- Oxford dictionary
[email protected]
Does that guy understand English or pidgin, therefore people like “Police ” think pidgin is English
Amazonia it is a terrorist organization nobody recognized them international or national.
nigeria needs to stop interfering in Cameroon problem we don’t need them ” Abia state ” Nigeria.
yes we have a bad government in Cameroon
yes we have corruption
What country the German occupied ? The name of that country was ? Why the UN choose to share Cameroon by 2 between French and English and maybe for you is you English master you are defending today that bull the presidential house in Buea
First of all Germany did not occupy a country, Germany occupied a territory. When Germany occupied this territory which they named kamerun, it was not recognised as an independent country.The UN did not divide Kamerun simply because there was no country called kamerun that was recognised internationally.
Lots of francophones lack simple knowledge and that is the worse slavery which your elders and schools are putting you into.Your schools do not train you guys to reason critically but to take what is written in the books without any verification.
police you needs to go and check the map during Germany time in Africa. About Cameroon and come here educate us again, therefore you dont have no club when he comes to Africa history
…..There is also definitive economic disparity between anglophone and francophone regions; the home region of President Paul Biya in the south receives a greater allocation of resources than the North West and South West regions combined. The limited amount of resources that are allocated to the English-speaking regions pay little attention to crucial infrastructure such as the rebuilding poor roads……
The above paragraph is enough to initiate serious insurrection.
Mr Webmaster despite the fact that u have spent inordinate resources to consistently block my posts up to forcing me to alter my pseudonym, I give u full credit for posting such a near to truth article. Recognizing the wrongs and upholding truth at all cost is the beginning of a resolution to this impasse.
@agee
The South region of President Paul Biya receives a greater allocation of the national resources than the three Northern provinces of Cameroon put together!
The population of the three Northern provinces of Cameroon is greater than the population of the North West and South West provinces put together!
In terms of resource allocation the North west and South west provinces of Cameroon are allocated more resources per capita than the 3 Northern provinces of Cameroon!
Anyone who has the ability to do a complete analysis of resource allocation in Cameroon will see a national problem and not an Anglophone problem.
Of course Mr man that is truth today which did not hold in the days of the old when dictator Babatoura Ahidjo was wielding power. Now you are talking like a sane individual by recognizing the ills of ruling by decree. The questions I have for you is; why should West Cameroonians stay mute because another part of the country is facing a similar malaise? Who elected West Cameroonians to be the saviour of the grand north? Why can’t they orchestrate a judicial protest starting with their house speaker that sits on all their trouble? This is an impasse that will not be feasible had a federation been protected and preserved as the constitution stipulated. Unfortunately, even Tchiroma will sweep it under the carpet for ephemeral favours. This is why our self determination must be realized.
@agie
You completely missed the point!
The point is there is national problem of resource allocation in Cameroon and not an anglorfool, ambazombie problem of resource allocation in Cameroon.
It is a national problem! A national problem needs a national solution and not an ambazombie anglofool solution!
You can not use resource allocation in Cameroon to convince any critical thinker that there is an ambazombie anglofool marginalization issue!
You are definitely using that half baked analysis to con ambazombie mugus to donate funds to sickseku the coward conman terrorist and his cronies, and I am just happy to expose you as a coward terrorist conman!
Why can’t Philemon Yang stage a protest?
Why cant Achidi Achu and all the other nw/sw elite stage a protest?
When Late Agbor Tabi was promoting all Bayangi teachers to the position of Surveillant general di you complain? The people of Mamfe came out as never before to pay their respects to Agbor Tabi at his funeral! Why did the people of Mamfe not boycott his funeral?
Your determination will not be realized until the day that coward terrorists conmen sickseku tabe, nso foncha et al step foot in Buea.
Continue to celebrate the abolishment of education for the poor people of the nw/sw. One day the poor people will realize that they are being conned for the personal gain of sickseku ayuk tabe the coward terrorist conman!
@ aGee, What you just posted is exactly true but this has been done by the Biya government and not by all the Francophones. Instead of fighting to separate which will never happen, we should unite and take out Paul Biya next year. We can then sort out our differences as the Tutsis and Hutus did in Rwanda. If Catalonia couldn’t separate from Spain I don’t think the Cameroon secessionists have any chance. Trust me, Biya is happy with what is going on right now. He knows he is going to win the election easily next year without any challenge from the people as long as this is going on. Watch out secessionists. After Biya wins and consolidates power next year, he and France will ask the US govn’t to arrest Ayuk and his followers for promoting terrorism. Is that where you guys want to be?
Cameroon’s problem is not colonial languages but the poor understanding of Cameroonian so anyone reducing Cameroon problem at the level of languages is a fool.Bad governance is what we must fight and not for languages many here can barely speak or understand it’s shameful and ridiculous to see people dying today for masters who disowned them.How can we move forwards With such calamities?
This professional spinner again. Why do you keep moving the goal post? When Cameroon Tribune published numerous articles in the past reducing this mountain of economic, social and political deprivation to a language issue, you were the one commending them and calling the lead activists dishonest for not understanding the difference between a civil society, trade union, political parties and disrespecting an unelected governor. Today, an article that diagnosis closely the one year old unrest, missing only the root cause which is the constitutional fraud committed after the Fumban conference has been published, yet you show up to talk about language issues. Can you be at least honest for once? I commend your language improvement though.
@.I have said here months ahead of the Anglo crisis that we must focus on tackling bad governance and said If you can’t offer a constructive initiative to help build a better Cameroon shut up.Don’t fall into unnecessary criticism of the government cause everyone knows how it is operating there is nothing new.I don’t know how long you have been reading my posts but I am a strong advocate of constructive criticism .
Please mister police can you tel me what happens in 1885 when European decided to share Africa and what part of Africa German people get from that Berlin conferences in 1885 please am 100% sure you are one of those people from Facebook republic call Ambazonian where they don’t like see reality where they take advantage on people emotions but don’t worry very soon all of you will face really you guys don’t know what is politics let just wait and see