Cameroon’s Defence Forces on two major fronts in 2018

CRTV In the year 2018, Cameroon Defence forces will pay particular attention to two major challenges. They include Boko Haram and the crisis in the North West and South West Regions. The Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rene Claude Meka announced while receiving New Year wishes from Military personal of the Ministry of Defence.

He explained that while Boko Haram is an external incursion, the crisis in the two English speaking regions is the result of some Cameroonians who have deliberately taken up arms against their motherland for reasons known to them.

He said the mission assigned to the Military by the Head of State is to do everything possible to ensure a return to calm, serenity and peace in the two regions so that Cameroonians can work together for the development of their country.

He urged the soldiers to stay at their duty posts and be professional in the execution of the mission. He said the military should avoid the polemics on social media and concentrate on their assignments.

The Chief of Defence Staff also warned the soldiers to be on the alert as secessionists have sought refuge in a neighbouring country.

With regards to the war against Boko Haram, Lieutenant General Rene Claude Make said the terrorists have been contained by Cameroon’s defence forces in collaboration with the local populations who organised themselves into vigilante groups and the Multinational Joint Task Force.

He however called on the military to be vigilant and stay on the watch as the Boko Haram combatants still have the potential of carrying out sporadic attacks.

These orientations where given just after the Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Tchemo Hector gave a balance sheet of the major activities carried out by the military in 2017.

He cited the joint efforts to contain boko haram adding that life is gradually returning to normal especially in hard-hit areas whiles the military keeps watch. In the East border with the Central African Republic, the phenomenon of hostage takings for ransom was put under control by special units of the military.

He added that while the situation in the Far North and East borders were being resolved, social political grievances in the North West and South West turned out to a crisis that has claimed the lives of many Cameroonians including military personnel. Deputy Chief of Defence Staff recommended specialise training for different units of the military to face up with new menaces.