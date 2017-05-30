Cameroon’s exports to Nigeria plummet significantly

Cameroon’s exports to Nigeria fell sharply from CFA 52.8 billion francs in 2015 to CFA 25.1 billion francs in 2016, according to figures released Monday by the Finance ministry.This decline in Cameroon’s exports, estimated at more than 52% in relative terms, is largely explained by the security situation in the region namely, the criminal activities of the Nigeria-based terrorist sect Boko Haram, including attacks in Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria and Chad that have seriously disrupted the economies of these countries.
During the same period, imports from Nigeria remained fairly high, at CFA 433.2 billion francs in 2016 against CFA 489 billion francs in 2015.
Although the volume of exchange trade between the two countries has decreased, Nigeria sells more products to its neighbour Cameroon. In 2016, Nigeria remained the second supplier of products to Cameroon, behind China and ahead of France.
According to the Finance ministry, the reduction in Boko Haram’s military capability is expected to enable both countries to increase the volume of their trade, following the reopening of all land borders late last year.
Lazy man`s complaints. Is BH not a problem to Nigeria?
When our administrators, politicians, the Royal family and their tribes people
steal away our capital, hold part of it in their ceilings etc, how can the economy
grow? When square pegs are put in round holes, what is the usual result?
Very foolish report from the ministry of fraud and embezzlement.
My comment ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.
A strange apathy has descended on Cameroon online.org. Clearly this is hardly the vibrant exchange market place that existed at the twilight of 2016.
The website administrator has not helped matters by curtailing the allowable wording and lackadaisical censuring called “moderating” which holds postings for inexplicably long delays, bringing them on when interest and zeal have dropped to near zero.
Is the situation redeemable? Of course yes! Just do the right thing and let ideas flow freely. Happy surfing.
Lazy anglofools… I didn’t know there was BH in Sw and NW ? Who are the regions supposed to heavily trade with Nigeria ? Ah ah Douala and Yaoundé probably trade more with Nigeria than the lazy Ambazonia wannabes