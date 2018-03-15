Cameroon’s first liquefied gas expected in May

Golar LNG, a company which is in charge of the liquefaction operations announced Monday, that it will be able to deliver its first production of liquefied gas between April and May.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading (Russian Gazprom’s commercial subsidiary) is the beneficiary of Cameroon’s first liquid natural gas (LNG) production, which is expected to be exported between April and May. The commercial subsidiary of Russian Gazprom has acquired rights to repurchase the product for a period of eight years.

Reports say, 1.2 million tons of LNG, 30,000 tons of domestic gas will be produce for Cameroonian households and 5,000 barrels of condensate per day will be produced each year aboard Hilli Episeyo.

The related operations are the responsibility of Golar LNG – a subsidiary of Golar LNG Partners LP – which will be involved in the project on behalf of the National Hydrocarbon Corporation (SNH) and Perenco.

This structure owns and operates Hilli Episeyo, while SHN and Perenco are responsible for the supply of raw materials to be processed on board the floating plant.