Cameroon’s Gaëlle Enganamouit joins Dalian Quanjian in China

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has taken her trade to the Chinese Women’s Super League from English side Arsenal.

The former Liverpool Ladies striker is currently training with Dalian Quanjian in their winter camp as they prepare for the new season.

According to africanfootball.com, Chinese media sources have revealed that Oshoala, alongside Cameroonian striker Gaelle Enganamouit, have been marked as the designated foreign picks by Dalian Quanjian to bolster their squad for the new season.

Oshoala had earlier denied rumours she was making the switch to China after reports emanated about the intending move just after she won the CAF 2017 Africa Women Player of the Year award at the GLO/CAF awards in Abuja last January.

China has become the go-to destination for a lot of players recently, as the Chinese splash out the cash to attract players to the Asian country.

Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel, Odion Ighalo, Chinedu Obasi Ogbuke and Obafemi Martins are some of the Nigerians who have headed east. But the former Rivers Angels star is the first Nigerian woman to head to China, where she has reportedly tripled her earnings.

Oshoala moved to Arsenal Ladies from Liverpool Ladies and won the FA Women’s FA Cup last season. She also led the Super Falcons to defend their African title at the 2017 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroun.

Guardian