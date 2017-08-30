Cameroon’s “ghost towns”: 4 major markets shut [+video]

Traders in Bamenda Cameroon on Tuesday went on protests following the closure of four major markets in the metropolis.
Angry business owners who were blocked from entering their shops gathered outside one of the major markets, Ntarikon, the site of weekly boycotts led by English-speaking leaders who began publicly pressing for reforms in October 2016.
Cameroonian authorities want to put an end to “Operation ghost town” – the almost one year long sit-at-home protests against an alleged french speaking bias by the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium.
Mr Ndumu, you just made my day!!! Keep up the good work!! You have more support than you can imagine. Enough is enough!
Any shop that does not open its doors on Mondays (respects the ghost town) should be suspended from operating for 1 year.
Lets give them a taste of their own medicine. Do not hesitate to bring in the BIR, the gendarmerie, the military and the police for enforcement.
Now that we know that the dumb ambazonia coward terrorists are terrified by the BIR, all we need to do is increase the presence of BIR in the North West and South West and the terrorist movement will be annihilated.