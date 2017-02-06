Cameroon’s Hugo Broos – Players who snubbed ANC call-up may regret it now

Cameroon manager Hugo Broos suggested the players who declined to join up his with side were regretting their decision after the Indomitable Lions’ improbable run to the African Nations Cup title.
A triumph in Gabon seemed unlikely for Gabon after as many as eight players — including Liverpool defender Joel Matip — declined call-ups before the tournament began.
Broos acknowledged the difficulties his side faced before taking home their fifth ANC title and first since 2002.
“There was a lot of trouble before, players who wouldn’t come with us,” Broos said after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Egypt.
“OK, it’s their decision. But maybe they are saying now to themselves, ‘S—! Why didn’t I go with them?'”
Broos said all of his players pulled together and allowed them to overcome the squad uncertainty.
“Yes [the title] shows the character, but that I knew from the beginning,” Broos said. “I said a few times, I do not have 23 players, I have 23 friends. It’s really unbelievable… I think this is the reason why we won.”
After a lacklustre group stage featured draws and Burkina Faso and hosts Gabon and a slim win over Guinea-Bissau, Cameroon won three successive knockout games against overwhelming odds, advancing past Senegal and Ghana to reach Sunday’s final.
‘We came here and I think nobody thought we would go so far,” Broos said. “We tried to get through the first round. We did it. So we said, ‘OK, let’s see what happens against Senegal.’ We won the game again.
“Then you get a boost of confidence and from that time we believed that if we got a bit lucky we could win the final.”
The title also secured Cameroon a spot at this summer’s FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, where Broos’ side will face the likes of Germany, Chile and Australia, and he said the Lions must still get better.
“We still have to improve. That’s proved by the first half. We were not good first half, certainly not the first 25 minutes. So this is something we have to work on,” Broos said.
“We thought from the beginning that Egypt would try to score very quick, but you see we can’t control such situations, so there’s still a lot to do.”
“I said a few times, I do not have 23 players, I have 23 friends. It’s really unbelievable… I think this is the reason why we won.”
Good job coach, you are the best. “More grease to your elbows”.
If there is one message worth taking away it is that ovictory depends on a true spirit of COMPETITION. For too long the mindset of entitlement has held back progress in all areas – management as well as players themselves. Once the complex of indispensability is fstripped off and every player given a fair chance, the desire to succeed takes over.
Professionals abroad have learned their lesson which should enable them come to terms with the fact of their dispensability as home-based players now have a much needed boost to their confidence.
Good job broos….Where are the nteps,umtiti,Matip ,song a,Motin Choupou? As for Matip,his performance during this Afcon with Liverpool is the worst.We won with unknown faces and I believe fecafool never intervened in selection.It is time fecafoot stop wasting tax payer money on baseless trips to europe to convince players.