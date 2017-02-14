Cameroon’s Internet Outage Is Draining Its Economy

As many as 20 percent of the population is without access, and the service disruption is thought to be politically motivated.
On January 17, around 20 percent of the people in Cameroon found their Internet blocked.
By now connections have been down for some four weeks, and the outage is generally believed to be politically motivated. But the country must face up to a cold, hard fact: if it’s blocking its Internet, it’s damaging its own economy.
The block mainly affects the northwest and southwest parts of the country, which are primarily English-speaking. There’s been no official statement made by the country’s government about the outage, nor from providers such as Orange Cameroon, Nexttel, or Vodafone Cameroon.
But the BBC has reported that many Cameroonians believe the outage is an intentional move to block protesters in Anglophone areas. The affected regions have recently been the scene of several antigovernment protests: English-speaking citizens complain about a Francophile government that, they claim, is marginalizing them.
While the mechanics of the outage are unclear, the BBC notes that all Internet provision in the country is controlled by a state-owned company that operates the nation’s optical fiber.
If the government has simply shut off access to some parts of the country, it is likely to be making an economic mistake. Late last year, an analysis by Darrell West at the Brookings Institution showed that countries damage their economy significantly when they choose to shut down Internet services. In a single year, he calculated, 81 disruptions in 19 countries cost those economies a total of at least $2.4 billion.
Cameroon will be no different. Speaking to CNN, Otto Akama, who runs a technology hub called ActivSpaces in the southwestern city of Buea, said that the ban had brought many businesses to a standstill. “We have empty offices all over the city. All tech companies are down. Most banks are down and ATM machines are not working, so people don’t have access to cash,” he explained. Motherboard reports that some people are opting to make potentially dangerous journeys to ensure that they can send and receive messages.
The UN has urged the Cameroon government to restore Internet provision in the country. If that’s not enough, the economic weight of inaction may be.
The greatest fear of a gangster government is the advancement of technology. The most corrupt government on planet earth ? fears anyone walking around with an iPhone! In Cameroon police now have orders to arrest anyone with these devices! How backward can a people go? Recently, a group of gendarmes were sent by the government to break into a community center where young graduates were doing a research and because they needed internet service they managed to tap it from a neighboring region. The gendarmes named them terrorists and till this date none of the students are accounted for. Reliable reports are telling us that there are mass graves outside the city of Yaoundé near the university in a town called Soa. We call on the UN to open a commission of inquiry into these extra judicial murders of the Biya regime. Paul Biya’s government is a cancer for the people and there is only one cure for such malaise in Africa: bang bang bang ?. If the UN is not strong enough we call on Britain USA to arm us and stand with us! The only way you can defeat boko haram is if you get the dictators out! Some say we should dialogue but that’s what we have been trying to do for 35 years under a brutal repression. I wonder why there’s much focus on North Korea when Africa’s second genocide of the century is slowly brewing on the heart of the continent in a place called Cameroon. If you don’t want another Rwanda then get rid that 90year old dementiates mass of protoplasm called Paul Biya.
The biggest joke of the century: NW +SW = 20% of the population of Cameroon . Lmfao literally rolling on the floor. Anyway it is our economy,we will recover in due time ,fore now peace ,safety and order are better than any economics metric . The internet was put in place by la République and la république removed it